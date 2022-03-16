U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,334.31
    +71.86 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,950.51
    +406.17 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,311.08
    +362.45 (+2.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,008.84
    +39.87 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.45
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.10
    -15.60 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    -0.39 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    +0.0053 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1720
    +0.0120 (+0.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3102
    +0.0063 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4850
    +0.1850 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,752.62
    +1,659.11 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    913.75
    +32.19 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,298.30
    +122.60 (+1.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Tesla closes Shanghai Gigafactory for two days as Covid cases spike in China

Jaclyn Trop
·1 min read

Tesla has idled its Shanghai Gigafactory for two days amid a rise in China’s Omicron cases that has prompted the government to tighten restrictions there.

The automaker sent a notice to employees and suppliers on Wednesday informing them of the closure, reported Reuters, which viewed the internal memo.

The electric vehicle maker didn’t confirm the reason for suspending production on Wednesday and Thursday. However, the temporary suspension in production comes as Toyota and Volkswagen – the world’s largest two automakers – also idled operations in China this week due to a local increase in COVID-19 cases and the additional restrictions that the government implemented to manage the surge.

It is also possible that supply chain constraints contributed to the reason for the shutdown.

The round-the-clock factory is key to Tesla’s global operations — and its bottom line. The Shanghai Gigafactory, which is Tesla’s largest by volume, exports a significant number of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles to Europe. The factory has been producing about 2,000 vehicles per day, so even a two-day shutdown could drastically reduce Tesla’s output and further delay deliveries.

The virus is surging again in China, with cases for the first three months of the year surpassing the total number of cases in 2021. The number of new daily cases has begun reaching levels not seen since the pandemic’s arrival in March 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, the Chinese government has enforced mass testing and isolation to contain the spread.

Recommended Stories

  • Harris to become Biden road warrior

    Vice President Harris will be hitting the road more frequently in the coming weeks and months, sources familiar with the plans tell The Hill. With COVID-19 cases declining across the nation, Harris will be spending more time crisscrossing the country and touting the successes of the administration, the sources say. On the trips, the vice president will be discussing issues including infrastructure, expanded broadband access and key executive...

  • New airline launches with Wichita-driving Boeing MAX order

    The new low-cost Caribbean carrier has ordered 20 737 MAX 200 aircraft. That's the high-capacity variant of the MAX.

  • US homes valued at more than $1 million reaches record high. See where Phoenix landed on national list

    As more Californians move to metro Phoenix because of the cost of living, they come loaded with cash, ready to buy mansions on huge parcels. And now there are many more $1 million homes for them to purchase, according a Redfin report.

  • Pinterest Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock has its fair share of both optimists and pessimists these days. The social media company experienced a surge of new users and rising engagement from existing users earlier in the pandemic. The bear case against Pinterest centers around the fact that its monthly active user count is declining.

  • My car requires premium gas. Can I switch to regular gas to save on high gas prices?

    Switching from premium to regular gas can lower costs at the pump, but experts warn that it could also lead to expensive repairs in certain vehicles.

  • Russian oil has become a bargain India can’t pass up

    India is preparing to buy heavily discounted crude oil from its long-time ally Russia. While this may not be much, a discount on Russian crude will surely lower India’s import bill, The Times of India reported today (March 16). Every 10% increase in crude oil prices would lead to a 0.3 percentage point-widening in India’s current account deficit (CAD), and in turn, a weaker rupee, Nomura Research said in a report recently.

  • Could the Keystone XL pipeline help lower U.S. gas prices?

    As prices at the pump surge, GOP leaders see the suspended oil pipeline as a solution. But the answer isn't so simple.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Gas prices are already expected to top $5 a gallon, but experts lay out a scenario that could be much worse

    High gas prices are here to stay due to the Ukraine war. And it may have a huge impact on the economy.

  • Oil Market Faces Biggest Supply Crisis in Decades Unless OPEC Boosts Output, IEA Says

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will tighten energy markets even further unless major producers increase output, the International Energy Agency said.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Unless OPEC increases output, oil market will fall into deficit after Russian invasion, IEA says

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine and sanctions on its oil exports threaten a supply shock that will weigh on the global economy and push the oil market into a deficit unless major producers increase output, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Honeywell International Isn't a Honey of a Buy at This Point

    The technical signals of the industrial and technology giant just aren't bullish enough to recommend going long right now.

  • Elon Musk sold his houses during the pandemic, but now inflation has him saying own ‘physical things’

    In May 2020, Musk vowed he would “own no house.” But in March 2022, he said Tesla and SpaceX are feeling inflation, and “it is generally better to own physical things like a home.”

  • QC Copper Intersects 100m of 0.42 % CuEq and 93m of 0.45% CuEq Further Extending Mineralization of Opemiska's Conceptual Open Pit

    QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) is pleased to announce new assay results from its ongoing drill program on Opemiska. The majority of these reported intersections are within the Saddle Zone, a critical expansion area for the open pit. The Saddle Zone was never mined and existed in between the former producing Springer and Perry mines.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Global Efforts To Reduce Semiconductor Dependence Will Further Exacerbate Crisis: Bloomberg

    Growing efforts from the U.S. and Europe to consolidate their semiconductor supply chains to compete with China could backfire due to the political strings attached to the aid, Bloomberg reports. The downside includes insufficient and ill-timed government aid and different parts of the world striving to secure supplies while championing domestic plants that fail to fill the gap. The current trade wars and supply chain crisis became instrumental in weaponizing semiconductors, and other high tech

  • For Dutch province, Ukraine war is a call to pump natural gas

    OVERSCHILD, Netherlands (Reuters) -Images of bombed-out hospitals and apartment buildings across Ukraine reminded Jannie and Bert Schrage of their home country during World War Two. Then the retired couple, who live in the north of the Netherlands, realised they had a resource to help slow President Vladimir Putin's campaign – natural gas. Now, like a majority of those polled in their province, they say that if it would help Ukraine, they may allow more gas to be pumped out.

  • Cobalt and Lithium Demand Is On the Rise - Here's Why

    Cobalt and lithium futures prices have more than doubled since launching in December 2020 and May 2021, respectively.