U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,353.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,107.75
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,930.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.82
    -0.37 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.40
    -2.20 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1680
    +0.0880 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    14.84
    -1.01 (-6.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2685
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8530
    -0.0770 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,262.68
    -174.03 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    632.76
    -2.44 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,524.16
    -94.44 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,438.83
    -34.82 (-0.11%)
     
YF CHARTBOOK:

50 charts explaining markets and the economy right now

Tesla Cuts Price of Top-End Model Ys in China in Latest Salvo

Danny Lee
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has cut the price of its two higher-end Model Y vehicles in China by 14,000 yuan ($1,900) in the latest salvo in a bruising price war.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The electric vehicle maker cut the price of its Model Y Long-Range and Performance to 299,900 yuan and 349,900 yuan respectively, the company announced on Weibo. The Model Y forms part of the stable of vehicles, along with the Model 3, which are the best-sellers for Elon Musk’s company.

The latest cuts come after Tesla last year triggered a price war in China that left rivals with little choice to follow suit. Tesla’s China deliveries slumped 31% in July to the lowest level this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.