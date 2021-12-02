U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,117.00
    +115.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,840.75
    -29.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,154.00
    +7.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.65
    -1.92 (-2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.10
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4140
    -0.0200 (-1.39%)
     

  • Vix

    29.94
    +2.75 (+10.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3310
    +0.0032 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.8310
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,693.62
    -1,645.12 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,445.06
    -24.02 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.57
    -82.11 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
JUST IN:

New U.S. jobless claims increased from prior week

Some 222,000 individuals filed, 240,000 was expected

Tesla is selling a $1,900 Cyberquad ATV for kids

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Tesla has started selling the Cyberquad, but it's not the ATV it previewed when it unveiled its electric truck in 2019. No, the Cybersquad you can now buy from the automaker's store is a much smaller version of the vehicle meant kids — and yes, it actually works. 

The four-wheel ATV is powered by a lithium-ion battery and will run on electricity like its bigger version. It has 15 miles of range with a configurable top speed of 10mph, a full steel frame, a cushioned seat, adjustable suspension and LED light bars. In other words, it looks like a shrunken down version of a legit ATV. 

A small Cyberquad will set you back $1,900 and is expected to start shipping within the next two to four weeks. But before you seriously start considering getting it as a gift for your kid this Christmas, know that Tesla says that orders aren't guaranteed to arrive before the holidays. Also, it's only currently available from Tesla's US shop and can only be shipped to continental United States.

We first saw a glimpse of the Cyberquad (the actual one for for adults) at the Cybertruck event, where it rode onto the back of the truck to show how its adaptive suspension enables easier loading. Musk then confirmed that it will be available for purchase initially as an option for Cybertruck buyers. 

Cyberquad
Cyberquad

