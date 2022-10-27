The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is being recalled over safety concerns

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids, a $1,900 mini ATV inspired by the yet-to-be produced Cybertruck, is being recalled due to safety concerns flagged by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Radio Flyer, which makes the Cyberquad for Tesla, is handling the recall. About 5,000 units have been sold, per the CPSC.

Consumers will receive full refunds once they remove the product’s motor controller and send that back to Radio Flyer via a prepaid envelope. Removing the motor controller will permanently disable the Cyberquad. Directions on how to locate, remove and return the motor controller can be found on the Radio Flyer recall website.

CPSC posted Thursday a notice on its website that the mini ATV "fails to comply with the federal mandatory safety standard requirements for youth ATVs, including mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure."

The agency also said the Cyberquad lacks a CPSC-approved ATV action plan, which is required to manufacture, import, sell, or distribute ATVs. These action plans typically include a numbrer of safety requirements, including rider training, dissemination of safety information, age recommendations and other safety measures designed to reduce crash and injury hazards, preventing serious injury or death.

The Cyberquad, which was available for purchase via Tesla and the Radio Flyer, is no longer listed on either website. Radio Flyer still sells mini versions of Model S and Model Y vehicles for kids. The only remnant of the product (at least on the Tesla website) is a Cyberquad for kids bomber jacket, which is designed for "your adventures on Cyberquad for Kids."

In December 2021, Tesla added the "Cyberquad for Kids" product on its website, where prospective customers were able to place an order. The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids” was made with “full steel frame,” along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension, could travel around 15 miles on a full charge and reach a top speed of 10 miles per hour. That top speed could be restricted to 5 mph.