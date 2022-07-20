Tesla Cybertruck on track to launch summer 2023, Elon Musk says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed Wednesday that the automaker aims to launch its long-awaited Cybertruck mid-2023.

“We are still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in middle of next year,” Musk said during Tesla’s second-quarter financial report. “We’re very excited about that product. It might actually be our best product ever.”

Although prototypes have been spotted on public roads since 2019, details on the hotly anticipated Cybertruck have been scant and production has been repeatedly delayed.

During the earnings call with analysts, Musk said that the battery-electric truck will benefit from Tesla’s learnings on boosting efficiency throughout the manufacturing process.

“We’ll bring another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements with Cybertruck and future products that we're not quite ready to talk about now,” Musk said, “but that I think will be very exciting to unveil in the future.”

Musk said that the company has been focused on designing the Cybertruck’s platform and readying it for production. It plans to make the truck at its $1.1 billion Gigafactory Austin. The facility, which also serves as Tesla’s headquarters, opened in April to make the Model Y compact crossover, the country’s best-selling electric vehicle, according to Experian.

Texas is the top pickup truck market in the United States.