U.S. markets close in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,400.61
    -18.54 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,958.83
    -125.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,697.64
    -80.62 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.41
    -10.62 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.96
    +0.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.80
    -18.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.27 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2320
    -0.0370 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3905
    -0.0053 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7880
    +0.3270 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,047.51
    -764.59 (-1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    926.96
    -22.94 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.30
    -46.12 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Why Tesla is delaying the Semi EV until 2022

Andrew Tarantola
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

Following its Q2 earnings call this week, Tesla representatives confirmed previous reports that its commercial EV project, Semi, will be delayed until 2022. The company cites both the ongoing global processor shortage and its own currently-limited battery production capability for the new 4680 style cells as contributing to its decision. 

On the plus side, Tesla executives also confirmed that development of the highly-anticipated Cyber Truck continues apace. What's more,they explained that once production fully ramps up for the Model Y in the new Berlin and Texas plants, Tesla intends to launch production lines to begin the Semi line. For the full story, watch the video above, and for continuing coverage of all things Tesla, stay tuned to Engadget!

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Annovis Bio, Anavex Life Sciences, and Cassava Sciences Sank on Thursday

    A clinical-trial flop for Annovis Bio is reminding investors that developing new drugs for Alzheimer's disease is an extremely risky business.

  • My girlfriend cosigned my mortgage. I paid the mortgage for 4 years, plus a $125,000 down payment. She paid the utilities. Now she wants half

    ‘I couldn’t secure the loan on my own until the other house was sold. So I applied for the mortgage with my girlfriend.’

  • Why Amazon shares fell after Q2 earnings results

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Amazon revenue disappoints, Pinterest falls on user growth, P&G’s new CEO

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Myles Udland&nbsp;break down earnings which include: Amazon missing revenue estimates, Pinterest shares falling after reporting a significant decline in monthly users in Q2, and Procter & Gamble announcing a new CEO.&nbsp;

  • Why Shares of Dexcom Are Gaining This Morning

    What happened Shares of continuous glucose monitor (CGM) maker Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) are up more than 9% this morning after reporting sales and earnings that beat analyst estimates. Management also increased its full-year guidance for both metrics.

  • ReconAfrica Commences the Kavango Basin's First 2D Seismic Program & Launch a Comprehensive Community Water Well Drilling Campaign, NE Namibia

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce initiation of the 450km 2D seismic program and a comprehensive community water well drilling campaign in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia.

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • Is Tilray Stock a Buy After Its Surprising Q4 Profit?

    Tilray shareholders are on cloud nine after the company announced unexpectedly positive results. Tilray delivered a big surprise with its first quarterly update after merging with Aphria -- a profit. Tilray posted adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million in Q4, up 285% year over year.

  • Boeing Scrubs Its Space Capsule Launch. Blame the Russians.

    Otherworldly investors will have to wait a little longer for the next dramatic step in commercial space travel.

  • SEC freezes Chinese company IPOs over risk disclosures: report

    U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded lower in early trading on Friday on a Reuters report that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stopped processing registrations of U.S. initial public offerings (IPOs) and other sales of securities by Chinese companies.

  • 15 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Volume Stocks to Buy Now. In May this year, the chief of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler appeared […]

  • Why PayPal Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 6.2% on Thursday, following the release of the digital payment giant's second-quarter results.  So what PayPal's net revenue jumped 19% year over year to $6.

  • With the supply disruption we have, this new business model is better for us and for the consumer: Ford CFO

    John Lawler, Ford CFO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to breaks down the key takeaways from the auto company’s earnings report and the future of the automotive industry as the average new car price hits an all-time high.&nbsp;

  • Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Popped Today

    Shares of iron ore mining company and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) closed 5.5% higher on Thursday, buoyed by news that it has bought back from ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) all of its Series B Participating Redeemable Preferred Stock. Management described the buyback as "a no-brainer," saying it was "highly accretive" for Cleveland-Cliffs shareholders, in that it will concentrate profits among fewer shares outstanding, shrinking the company's diluted share count by 10% "on a pro forma basis." Now, because Cleveland-Cliffs just finished reporting second-quarter earnings last week, it will be another several months before shareholders see the benefit of this transaction in dollars and cents.

  • 10 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best electric utility stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Electric Utility Stocks to Buy Now. The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic created problems for many industries from the sharp decline in demand […]

  • U.S. House advances bills to address Archegos, GameStop turmoil

    Wealthy families that set up investment funds known as "family offices" to manage their personal wealth would face stricter oversight from U.S. regulators under a bill advanced by a U.S. congressional panel late on Thursday. The bill was among 11 that lawmakers hope will address failings highlighted by March's meltdown of family office Archegos Capital which led to billions of dollars in losses for some banks and January's GameStop saga. Whether they pass or not, the bills considered by the House Financial Services Committee would increase the pressure on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to take swift action, analysts said.

  • Amazon expectations were 'too high' as shopping habits normalize: Analyst

    Amazon posted its third $100 billion quarter in a row. Loop Capital Managing Director Anthony Chukumba joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • This Is the Biggest Risk With Investing in Sundial Growers

    Canadian marijuana company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is a much safer investment than it was at the start of the year. Initially, Sundial invested CA$188 million, and it has since increased that to CA$538 million.

  • Exxon, Chevron Beat Q2 Forecasts But Contrast On Paying Shareholders More

    Exxon and Chevron reported strong Q2 earnings but struck contrasting tones on returning more capital the shareholders.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2030?

    With its rapidly produced and highly effective coronavirus vaccine, it's no surprise that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is one of the most-discussed stocks of the year. Right now, Moderna's market capitalization is about $137 billion. Moderna's trailing revenue is $2.73 billion, but it already has signed advance purchase agreements that should total $19.2 billion before the end of 2021.