U.S. markets open in 8 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,591.00
    -10.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,785.00
    -16.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,960.00
    -75.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,668.30
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.56
    +2.07 (+2.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9791
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0057 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9040
    +0.1750 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,088.68
    -239.84 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.90
    -9.53 (-2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,092.95
    +155.74 (+0.60%)
     

Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles in Q3, but still missed Wall Street's forecasts

Kirsten Korosec
·1 min read

Tesla reported Sunday it delivered 343,830 vehicles in the third quarter, a new record and a turnaround from earlier this year when a shutdown at its China factory and challenges around opening factories in Berlin and Austin affected how many vehicles it was able to get into customers' driveways.

Despite the rebound and record number, the third-quarter delivery figure still didn't meet Wall Street forecasts, which ranged between 358,000 and 371,000 vehicles, depending on the polled group. There was also a larger-than-usual gap between production and delivery numbers. The company produced 365,923 vehicles in the third quarter.

tesla delivery numbers q3 2022
tesla delivery numbers q3 2022

Image Credits: TeslaTesla blamed the miss on a lack of capacity on the logistics network it relies on to ship vehicles to customers.

"As our production volumes continue to grow, it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks," Tesla said in a statement. "In Q3, we began transitioning to a more even regional mix of vehicle builds each week, which led to an increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter. These cars have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination."

In other words, Tesla is going to try and evolve beyond its legendary end-of-the-quarter pushes. CEO Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that it is trying for a steadier approach. "Customer experience suffers when there is an end of quarter rush. Steady as she goes is the right move," he tweeted.

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Deliveries Bounce Back to Record, Though Dented by Distribution Delays

    Tesla vehicle deliveries rebounded to a record in the most recent quarter, though the figure was short of Wall Street’s forecasts and leaves the company requiring a further increase in the final three months of 2022 to meet annual growth objectives. Tesla on Sunday said it had delivered 343,830 vehicles to customers in the three-month period ended in September, up from about 255,000 in the prior quarter that was dented by a temporary shutdown of its factory in China. Deliveries were up roughly 42% from last year’s third quarter, when Tesla handed over 241,000 vehicles.

  • Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley says replacing Joe Nuxhall was simply 'keeping the seat warm'

    Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Jeff Brantley says it only took one moment to get the nickname "the cowboy."

  • Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK

    New York-based insurance giant Lemonade is officially launching in the U.K., its fourth market in Europe and fifth overall, with a little help from one of the oldest and largest insurance providers in the U.K. Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. On top of that, the company has always been vocal about its ethics, positioning itself as the antithesis of a traditional insurance company -- the company is a certified B Corp, meaning that it's independently assessed for its social and environmental performance.

  • Tesla reports record deliveries, but numbers are still shy of analysts’ targets

    Tesla Inc. reported record quarterly deliveries on Sunday. but the number still disappointed analysts.

  • Tesla built 365,923 electric vehicles in Q3, up 42 percent from Q2

    While the automaker hit a record high number of deliveries, the figure was below analyst expectations.

  • October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

    In fact, even long-term U.S. Treasury Bonds, normally seen as a safe haven hedge against recession, have plunged, with the S&P 10-Year U.S. Treasury Bond index down 16.5% year to date. The reason for the rare double-digit losses across both stocks and Treasuries in 2022 has been an abrupt change in inflation, along with a corresponding rapid rise in interest rates. Treasury Series I savings bonds, or I Bonds, are securities sold by the U.S. government and meant to shield holders from the effects of inflation.

  • Tesla's logistical challenges overshadow record deliveries

    -Tesla Inc on Sunday announced lower-than-expected electric vehicle deliveries in the third quarter, as logistical challenges overshadowed its record deliveries. The top electric car maker said "it is becoming increasingly challenging to secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost," but some analysts were also concerned about demand for high-ticket items due to the weakening global economy. Ford Motor said last month inflation-related costs would be $1 billion more than expected in the third quarter and that parts shortages had delayed deliveries.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • Get Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A crisis of confidence in the outlook for the UK’s finances was the latest trigger for risk aversion, helping drag the S&P 500 Index to an almost two-year low. Yet with investor sentiment in the gutter and the Bank of England vowing to open the checkbook to prop up its bond market, could another equities bear-market rally be in the cards?Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsO

  • US Home Prices Now Posting Biggest Monthly Drops Since 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Home prices in the US have taken a turn and are now posting the biggest monthly declines since 2009. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of RussiansMedian home prices fell 0.98% in August from a month

  • Europe Stock Futures Fall Amid UK Turmoil, Credit Suisse Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- European stock futures fell amid concerns over economic and political turmoil in the UK, and as the challenges facing Credit Suisse Group AG weighed on sentiment.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Lyman ‘Fully Cleared’ of

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Mortgage rates recently hit their highest level since 2007. Here’s what 5 economists and real estate pros say will happen next with rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have been trending upwards — and according to many experts, this trend will likely continue through October. Echoing that sentiment, Kate Wood, home expert at NerdWallet, says interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans appear to be staying over 6% and products like the 15-year fixed and the 5-year ARMs are averaging over 5%.

  • Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence

    The Bank of England has been liaising with Swiss authorities after an attempt by Credit Suisse to calm nerves instead stoked fears of further turbulence in the financial system.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • Here's What Ford's Doubters Are Missing

    This has not been a good time for Ford (NYSE: F) stock; its price is down nearly 44% year to date as bad feelings have taken hold among analysts. Ford expects its third-quarter inflation-related supplier costs to run $1 billion higher than expected as a number of high-margin trucks and SUVs, with missing components due to supply shortages. Menawhile, Ford president Jim Farley has reorganized his executive lineup once again.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) recent US$2.3b drop adds to long-term losses

    Every investor in Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 60...

  • Insiders may be rethinking their US$1.1m The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) investment now that the company has lost US$6.0b in value

    The recent price decline of 7.8% in The Boeing Company's ( NYSE:BA ) stock may have disappointed insiders who bought...

  • 3 Stocks for Growth-Oriented Investors

    These companies have grown their trailing 12-month net earnings per share significantly

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. MarineMax Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.