Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles in 2023, but did it meet Elon Musk's prediction?

Cybertrucks are parked outside the Tesla Giga Texas factory in December.

Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles in 2023, meeting the company's previous goal for year-end vehicle totals.The Austin-based company released its end-of-year production and delivery numbers on Tuesday, announcing that it delivered just over 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, up 38% year over year from 2022. This also included 485,000 vehicle deliveries in the fourth quarter. Deliveries are the closest measure to sales that Tesla discloses.

The fourth quarter numbers surpassed the 477,000 deliveries Wall Street analysts from StreetAccount predicted and helped push the company to meet its annual delivery goal.

The numbers come ahead of Tesla's full earnings report, which is expected January 24. It also comes as Tesla looks ahead to a busy 2024 that will include scaling up its freshly launched Cybertrucks, which are made in Austin.

By the numbers

Tesla breaks out its numbers by category rather than region or vehicle type. This quarter, the company revised its two categories to include one with its most popular vehicles, Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, and all its other models in another.

In the company’s fourth quarter, Tesla delivered 461,538 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs and produced 476,777. The company also delivered 22,969 “other models” and produced 18,212.

Model 3 and Y vehicles made up the majority of 2023 deliveries, with about 1.74 million deliveries. Other vehicle deliveries totaled 68,874.

The new “other vehicles” category replaces a previous category that included Tesla’s most expensive vehicles, Model S sedans and Model X sport utility vehicles. The new category also may include Tesla’s newest vehicles, the Cybertruck and the Semi truck, which have not been included in delivery and production numbers.

Tesla delivered its first few Cybertrucks in November, but CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly tempered expectations for the vehicle’s scale up, and the company has not said how many it initially delivered nor how many it expects to in 2024. Demand for the vehicle also remains to be seen.

The company also has not released any production or delivery numbers for its semitrucks, after delivering its first batch in late 2022 to Pepsi.

Electric vehicle market competition

Competition in the electric vehicle market has also heated up in recent years. Tesla has slashed prices, including in its fourth quarter, in part to keep competitive and to qualify for federal tax incentives. Tesla's price cuts have come even as some legacy automakers scaled down plans amid slower than initially predicted growth in the electric vehicle market.

In the last earnings call, Musk acknowledged the current economic environment has led to fewer car purchases and said Tesla plans to focus on ramping production while maintaining positive cash flow.

Musk also acknowledged the company was likely to see slower growth that previous years.

“It's not possible to have a compound growth rate of 50% forever or you will exceed the mass of the known universe,” Musk said. “But I think we will grow very rapidly, much faster than any other car company on earth, by far.”

End of year follows challenges

The fourth quarter numbers followed a less stellar than expected third quarter, when the company delivered 435,000 vehicles, missing analyst expectations. At the time, the company cited factory downtime as a reason for the drop in production.

In its third quarter report to investors, Tesla had said its profitability was impacted by a number of factors including pricing; reduced costs per vehicle; operating expenses; production costs and factory upgrades; and growth in vehicle deliveries.

Dan Ives, an industry analyst with Wedbush Securities said it was important for Tesla to show strong deliveries and momentum into 2024.

“This was a clear win for Musk and Tesla as hitting 1.8 million vehicles for 2023 was a major achievement in a choppy macro for EVs,” Ives said.

