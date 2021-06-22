U.S. markets open in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,211.25
    -2.50 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,751.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,120.00
    -10.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.30
    -6.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.29
    -0.37 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.70
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.76
    -2.94 (-14.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3990
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,624.21
    -1,024.01 (-3.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    756.22
    -94.13 (-11.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.93
    +27.64 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,884.13
    +873.20 (+3.12%)
     

Tesla's 'Dojo' supercomputer will train its vision-centric autonomous tech

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Tesla has gone all-in on vision-only autonomous driving, to the point of even phasing out radar sensors in some of its EVs. Now at a CVPR 2021 workshop, Tesla senior director of AI Andrej Karpathy has explained how it's planning to do this by using an in-house supercomputer called "Dojo," as TechCrunch has reported. 

Karparthy explained that with vision-only tech, computers must respond to new environments with the same speed and acuity as a human. However, doing that requires AI training on a massive dataset with a powerful supercomputer to crunch it. Tesla has one of those in house with "Dojo," a next-gen model with 1.8 exaflops of performance and 10 petabytes of NVME storage running at 1.6 terabytes per second. 

While the system hasn't been benchmarked, Karparthy figures it would be one of the fastest in the world. "If you take the total number of FLOPS it would indeed place somewhere around the fifth spot,” Karpathy told TechCrunch. “The fifth spot is currently occupied by NVIDIA with their Selene cluster, which has a very comparable architecture and similar number of GPUs."

To train the system, Tesla's supercomputer collects video from eight cameras on Tesla vehicles each running at 36 frames per second. While that generates a huge amount of data, it's more scalable than building and maintaining high-definition maps around the world. However, it also requires nearly instantaneous processing, which needs to be treated as a supervised learning problem. 

So far, the system works well in sparsely populated areas, where cars can drive around with no intervention. However, Tesla has found (like all other autonomous vehicle companies) that navigating densely populated areas is much more difficult. Still, Karpathy said that Tesla's computer has been able to handle new types of traffic warnings, pedestrian collision detections and pedal misapplications, the latter happening when a driver accidentally presses the gas instead of the brakes. 

Despite several notorious Tesla accidents where the autonomous driving systems failed to pick up obstacles or correctly track a route, CEO Elon Musk is firmly committed to vision-only. "When radar and vision disagree, which one do you believe? Vision has much more precision, so better to double down on vision than do sensor fusion," he tweeted recently. The company believes a supercomputer will finally help vehicles attain advanced self-driving capability, but it's best to take a wait-and-see attitude as we've heard that tune before. 

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota trains its robots to wipe down tables while taking selfies

    Toyota has developed a way for robots to recognize transparent and reflective surfaces.

  • The best gaming deals we could find for Prime Day

    If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, check out some of the Prime Day 2021 deals on game controllers, headsets, keyboards, mice and more.

  • Microsoft hired the co-creator of ‘Portal’ to build games for the cloud

    Kim Swift is Xbox-bound after a stint at Stadia.

  • The best Amazon Prime Day tech deals you can get right now

    Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 tech deals you can get, including sales on headphones, e-readers, robot vacuums and more.

  • Steven Spielberg will produce movies for Netflix

    It's unclear whether he'll direct any of them, though.

  • The laptops and tablets worth your money on Prime Day

    Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 laptop and tablet deals you can get, including devices from Razer, Samsung, Acer and more.

  • Amazon discounts a bunch of SSDs and storage devices for Prime Day

    Here are the best Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals on SSDs, microSD cards and other storage devices from SanDisk, Crucial, Samsung, and others.

  • Apple's iPad Air returns to a record low $539 at Amazon

    Apple's iPad Air has dropped to an all-time low price of $539 at Amazon, making it a good deal if you want a fast

  • Reality check for Volkswagen in China after sluggish start for electric car series

    Volkswagen AG's ID series - the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions - is off to what even company sources call a worryingly slow start in China. Sales in May of two ID.4 electric SUV models, launched only two months earlier, came to a mere 1,213 combined. Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor, which makes the slightly bigger ID.4 X model, had been targeting sales of 50,000-60,000 vehicles this year, according to comments by Yang Siyao, a company marketing executive, in Chinese media in March.

  • 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review | The flagship reborn

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, codenamed W223, represents the biggest leap since the W140 model of the early 1990s. Like that car, the latest S-Class pushes the envelope with technology and features — and also in price. The car’s styling is more evolutionary.

  • Tesla backs vision-only approach to autonomy using powerful supercomputer

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been teasing a neural network training computer called 'Dojo' since at least 2019. Musk says Dojo will be able to process vast amounts of video data to achieve vision-only autonomous driving. While Dojo itself is still in development, Tesla today revealed a new supercomputer that will serve as a development prototype version of what Dojo will ultimately offer.

  • Surprise, 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer fuel economy is not that great

    Fuel economy for the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is out (h/t CarScoops), and predictably, the results are not pretty. Since we’re talking about the Grand Wagoneer, that means we’re exclusively dealing with the 6.4-liter V8. The standard Wagoneer offers a 5.7-liter V8, too, but fuel economy for that truck isn’t out just yet.

  • Harley Davidson's newest bike is a go-anywhere off-roader, but without the sparkle

    Brad Pitt, David Beckham, Jay Leno - Harley-Davidson has celebrity endorsement like no other marque. Their expensive, laid-back touring bikes are synonymous with the movie Easy Rider and the American counterculture of the 1960s. Nowadays Harley riders need deep pockets for machines that sell at the top end of the market. Heavyweight touring bikes like the outsize Ultra Limited and Electra Glide start at £27,000 – or the price of a decent family car. Gleaming machines with polished chrome and thu

  • The Philippines Just Crushed $1.2 Million in Smuggled Luxury Cars, Including a McLaren 620R

    Some of the other vehicles included a Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, Lotus and Porsche 911 G2S.

  • Reality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series

    Volkswagen AG's ID series - the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions - is off to what even company sources call a worryingly slow start in China. Sales in May of two ID.4 electric SUV models, launched only two months earlier, came to a mere 1,213 combined. Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor, which makes the slightly bigger ID.4 X model, had been targeting sales of 50,000-60,000 vehicles this year, according to comments by Yang Siyao, a company marketing executive, in Chinese media in March.

  • Toyota's 2021 Sienna hybrid proves minivans can be fun, not just practical

    Toyota's 2021 Sienna hybrid is practically the perfect car for parents.

  • Volvo Car, Northvolt Partner For Europe's EV Battery Factory: Report

    Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYY) owned Volvo Car Group, and Swedish battery maker Northvolt AB will jointly build an electric-car battery factory, Bloomberg reports. The factory will have a capacity to produce 50-gigawatt hours of cells a year in 2026 and complement Volvo's transition to only battery-powered cars by 2030. It is estimated to employ around 3,000 people, Reuters reports. Northvolt will become Volvo Cars' exclusive battery cell production partner in Europe. Volvo plans to

  • India auto hub lets car plants run at full capacity despite few vaccinations

    CHENNAI (Reuters) -Car factories, including those of Renault-Nissan, Hyundai and Ford, can operate with full workforces in India's automaking hub from Monday, even though 75% of workers at the global carmakers' plants have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. India's southern Tamil Nadu state, known for its flourishing automobile industry, on Sunday allowed some industrial units including those of global automakers in and around capital city Chennai to operate at 100% capacity. The move follows a Tamil Nadu Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health report dated 18 June, reviewed by Reuters, which shows three in four workers at the plants of Ford, Hyundai and Renault-Nissan near Chennai have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Nigerian Man Steals Rolls-Royce In Texas

    At least he was caught…

  • 11-Year-Old Black Girl Killed After NY State Trooper Rams Family's SUV After Traffic Stop. Father Says Trooper Is to Blame

    On Dec. 22, a Black mother and father lost one of their two children after a New York state trooper rammed the family’s SUV with his patrol car. According to state police officials, the collision occurred when the driver fled after being pulled over, but the driver tells a much fuller story involving a description of egregious police violence and unnecessary aggressiveness. Six months later, the state trooper is on desk duty and the incident that ended an 11-year-old Black girl’s life is still b