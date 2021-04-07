U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,079.95
    +6.01 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,446.26
    +16.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,688.84
    -9.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.05
    -36.10 (-1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.54
    -0.23 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.40
    -4.20 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8410
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,406.17
    -1,732.73 (-2.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.83
    -43.95 (-3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.32
    +61.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Tesla refunded customers who were charged twice for their cars

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

The strange saga of several Tesla buyers who paid for their cars using a direct bank transfer only to find out later that they'd been charged twice, seems to be over. "Everyday Chris" posted on the Tesla forum that he eventually did get in contact with someone at Tesla, and received a refund for the $56,579 charge about five business days after the problem started.

CNBC has been in contact with several other new Tesla owners who had similar issues, and reports that they have received refunds as well. Tesla has not publicly commented on the issue, but sent those affected an email apologizing for the issue and gave them a coupon for $200 usable at its online shop for merchandise or accessories. That's not a huge amount in return for a $50k - $70k loan over the course of a week, plus the associated hassles that buyers told CNBC included not being able to buy a new house, or withdrawing money from a brokerage account to cover expenses.

It's still unclear exactly what went wrong with the charges, but as Everyday Chris pointed out in his most recent video about the issue, people paying up front for their new Tesla might be better off using a cashier's check (instead of ACH transfer or Bitcoin) to avoid the chance this could happen.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple's Find My app officially works with non-Apple devices

    Apple is expanding its Find My network to include third-party devices.

  • Tesla offers 50 percent discounts on overnight Supercharger use in California

    Tesla is giving California owners a 50 percent discount on their charging fees if they plug into a Supercharger between 7PM and 10AM.

  • Twitch will ban users for serious offline misconduct

    An expanded safety policy targets major safety risks to the Twitch community that emerge offline or on other platforms.

  • MST3K's latest kickstarter is funding a new streaming platform

    Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns to Kickstarter to fund its latest comeback, with greater aspirations this time around.

  • Amazon’s Bezos says he supports a higher corporate tax rate to pay for Biden’s infrastructure plan

    But the CEO (and world's richest man) didn't say how big a tax hike he'd support.

  • Tesla Is Offering 50% Night Discount On Supercharging In California

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is offering a new 50% discount for Supercharging during the night in metro areas in California, according to a report by Electrek. What Happened: Several California-based Tesla owners reportedly received message in their in-app notifications, asking them to avoid the rush and save 50% on their charging fees before 10 a.m. and after 7 p.m. at all Superchargers in California’s major metro areas. According to Electrek, the Palo Alto, California-based automaker started testing temporary Supercharger discounts in California last year. During off-peak hours, Tesla was charging $0.09/kWh – less than a third of the regular price per kWh at most Supercharger stations in California. Tesla expanded the tests to other markets including Norway and Sweden earlier this year. See Also: Electric Vehicle Showdown: Tesla Vs. Nio Vs. XPeng Vs. Li Auto — How Q1 Deliveries Stacked Up Why It Matters: The supercharging discount indicates Tesla’s attempts to lure people to charge at night and help reduce traffic at busy Supercharger stations during the daytime in California, one of Tesla’s most important markets. The focus on urban Superchargers may also be aimed at apartment dwellers who may face difficulty getting home charging. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock Tesla describes the Supercharger network as the “world’s fastest charging network” and has been looking to expand it aggressively, particularly in urban settings. The company said in November last year that it has installed 20,000 such units globally. Tesla has previously offered supercharging as a referral award and at times used the incentive to increase deliveries of its vehicles at the end of some quarters. It was reported in December last year that Tesla is offering a year of free unlimited supercharging to undelivered Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America in order to boost sales. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.4% higher on Monday at $691.05. Read Next: Tim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple Car Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTim Cook Says He Has 'Great Admiration And Respect' For Tesla As He Drops Hints On Apple CarMiley Cyrus Is Doing A M Giveaway For Cash App Users To Own Their Favorite Stock© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bezos endorses higher corporate taxes for infrastructure

    Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos endorsed President Joe Biden’s focus on building up the country’s infrastructure Tuesday and said the company even supports a corporate tax rate hike to help pay for it. Bezos’ statement, posted on the company’s website, was notable because it came after Biden singled out the company for criticism about how much it pays in federal taxes when he recently unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Biden has proposed hiking the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% to help pay for his plan, an idea that Republican leaders are panning as harmful to economic growth.

  • THX's Onyx is a tiny USB-C headphone DAC that supports master-quality audio

    THX's first consumer hardware is a portable USB-C DAC that gives wired headphones a powerful audio upgrade for $200.

  • BioWare details the gameplay changes coming to 'Mass Effect: Legendary Edition'

    BioWare says combat in the original Mass Effect should feel snappier. Driving in the Mako is also smoother.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suez Agrees to $1.9 Billion Australian Sale to Cleanaway

    (Bloomberg) -- Suez SA agreed to sell its Australian business to Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd., with completion conditional on further talks about its own takeover by Veolia Environnement SA.Suez signed a deal to sell its recycling and recovery business in Australia to Melbourne-based Cleanaway for A$2.5 billion ($1.9 billion), the French water and waste-treatment firm said in a statement Tuesday. Under the terms, Suez can terminate the deal by May 6 if it gets taken over by Veolia, Cleanaway said in a filing.The arrangement leaves room for Suez to maneuver its own fate in its seven-month battle to convince shareholders that Veolia’s takeover offer is too low. Veolia bought almost 30% of Suez in October with a plan to absorb the whole company and create a new global leader in the sector.“We’re continuing to seek a friendly, negotiated solution with Veolia” with the aim of finding a solution by April 20, Suez Chairman Philippe Varin said on a conference call Tuesday. The valuation of the Suez asset sales, including in Australia, show that Veolia’s takeover offer, which it has resolutely maintained since October, “isn’t sufficient,” he said.Veolia said in a statement that Suez’s agreement to sell the Australian business creates another obstacle to a negotiated solution that will have a “negative impact” on its takeover offer. The company will continue to use “all legal means to prevent the sale of these strategic assets,” according to Veolia’s statement. Poison PillSuez on March 21 put forward a solution that would involve Veolia paying at least 20 euros ($23.63) per share -- 2 euros more than its offer -- and selling on over half of the company to Ardian SAS and Global Infrastructure Partners. It gave Veolia until April 20 to negotiate on that proposal.Alternatively, Suez wants a 22.50 euros per share bid by May 5, following which it would remove a so-called poison pill that’s meant to deter Veolia.Beyond that date, a legal mechanism has been put in place that would prevent any buyer from selling Suez’s French water assets until September 2024. It’s meant to complicate Veolia’s ability to resolve antitrust concerns after any deal unless it decides to sell its own French water business.Suez shares rose 0.3% in Paris trading, while Veolia was unchanged. Cleanaway surged 16% in Australia.The agreement with Cleanaway values Suez’s Australian assets at 12.9 times 2020 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, the company said. Given that Suez currently trades at about 8.5 times its Ebitda, the Australian deal shows the company is worth more than 20 euros a share, Chief Financial Officer Julian Waldron said.If no agreement is found with Veolia in the coming weeks, other asset sales can’t be ruled out, the Suez chairman said.Veolia or any other company can also make a higher bid for Suez’s Australian assets by April 21. If the deal between Suez and Cleanaway isn’t completed, the Australian utility will still acquire a portfolio of two landfills and five transfer stations in the Sydney region for A$501 million, the companies said.If the Australia deal is completed, it would make Cleanaway among the largest waste treatment operators in the country. It’s still currently searching for a new chief executive after longtime leader Vik Bansal announced plans to step down following an investigation into his workplace conduct.Cleanaway said it plans to raise new equity to partially fund the deal.(Updates with Veolia comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Carnival’s Bullish Outlook Helps Brush Aside Quarterly Loss

    By Dhirendra Tripathi

  • Bloomberg Foresees Bitcoin Rallying to $400K This Year

    Analysts at Bloomberg Crypto argue the largest cryptocurrency might be due for a run analogous with the steep rallies of 2017 and 2013, following prior "halvings" on the blockchain network.

  • Options Traders Preparing for ‘Bounce’ in Archegos-Linked Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock-option activity shows somebody’s betting that stocks taken down by the Archegos Capital Management saga will rally in the next few weeks.The American depositary receipts of Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and GSX Techedu Inc. both saw bullish options activity on Tuesday as the stocks rose. Vipshop gained 5.8% to $31.50. Volume on the 30-April $35 calls was 18,633, compared with open interest of 452, while 5,607 16-April $36 calls changed hands versus open interest of 2,616.GSX shares jumped 14% to $32.75, with 10,475 23-April calls with a strike price of $34 changing hands compared with open interest of 16. The 23-April $50 calls had volume of 10,230 versus open interest of 37.The investors who bought Vipshop options “might be positioning for the stock to bounce back now that much of the forced selling has either run its course or been announced to the market,” Chris Murphy, a derivatives strategist at Susquehanna, said in a research note. In GSX, “this investor might be looking for more time for another Archegos stock to rebound,” he said.Stocks caught up in the implosion of Archegos have swung as investors work out how to measure the fallout from the collapse. Vipshop had risen 62% to start the year through March 23, before tumbling 38% over the next four days as Archegos-linked block trades hit the market via firms like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley. The GSX trades occurred in the middle of an eight-day losing run that cut the share price by 66%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops to Near $56K as Spot Trading Volume Remains Low

    The oldest cryptocurrency is looking at a price support level around $54,000, with resistance around $60,000.

  • Top employers like JPMorgan, Bank of America seeking talent beyond just college graduates: Year Up CEO

    In a new interview, Gerald Chertavian — the chief executive of a job training organization called Year Up, — said major employers understand that some of the most talented job candidates lack bachelor's and other advanced degrees.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Yellen Says Tax Plan Recoups $2 Trillion in Overseas Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.Expanding on the tax proposals released last week in President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion economic package, the Treasury said the changes, over a decade, would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.All told, the extra tax take of about $2.5 trillion over 15 years would pay for Biden’s eight-year spending initiative, which is aimed at infrastructure, green investments and social programs that would support a larger labor force, according to the Treasury. Few major corporations would be untouched, with tech giants such as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. likely to pay more.“Our tax revenues are already at their lowest levels in generations, and as they continue to drop lower we will have less money to invest in roads, bridges, broadband and R&D,” Yellen told reporters during a phone briefing, referring to research and development. “By choosing to compete on taxes, we’ve neglected to compete on the skill of our workers and the strength of our infrastructure. It’s a self-defeating competition.”Key ElementsThe Treasury released a 17-page report Wednesday that will likely serve as a road map for administration officials and lawmakers seeking to navigate the combined package of spending and tax proposals through Congress in coming months.The key elements of the corporate tax plan include raising the U.S. corporate rate to 28% from 21%, and imposing minimum taxes on both foreign earnings as well as the domestic profits that corporations report to shareholders, changes that would significantly increase the taxes companies owe.Read more: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Party Unity After Procedural WinThe tax proposals already face sharp opposition from Republican lawmakers and pushback from some moderate Democrats. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has said he opposes a corporate tax rate above 25%. With the Senate split 50-50, Biden cannot afford to lose the support of a single Democratic senator if he wishes to push through any portion of the package.While most business groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable, have come out in opposition to the tax increases, some have acknowledged that there could be benefits from higher corporate taxes to fund infrastructure spending. Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said Tuesday that he would support a tax-rate increase, but didn’t specify a number.The proposal for a global minimum tax comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is managing talks with about 140 countries, including the U.S., on establishing a worldwide levy on corporate profits. A global rate has yet to be decided, though prior proposals had suggested rates at roughly 12.5%. Biden’s plan for 21% would be significantly higher and could complicate negotiations.Read more: Global Minimum Tax Momentum Gains With G-20 Seeing Mid-Year DealThe Treasury report featured a raft of data to support the administration’s case. U.S.-based companies that operate globally collectively paid a 7.8% effective rate in 2018, the first year that former President Donald Trump’s tax cut went into effect, according to the non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation. The year before, corporations paid 16%.Across member countries of the OECD corporate tax revenues are equivalent to an average 3.1% of GDP. In the U.S., it’s 1%, the Treasury said.Worker BurdenThat places an unfair burden on workers, made worse by Trump’s 2017 changes that cut corporate levies, according to the Treasury report. The report points to research showing corporations put more of their savings from the Trump tax cuts into share buybacks and dividend distributions than into new investments.Profitable companies would no longer be able to use tax breaks to completely eliminate their federal tax bills and would have to pay at least 15% on the profits reported on their financial statements, known as book income.That levy would apply to corporations earning at least $2 billion, an increase from a $100 million threshold included in Biden’s campaign tax plan. About 180 companies have reported income at those levels in recent years and about 45 of those firms would have paid the minimum tax if Biden’s plan were in effect, the report said.The average company facing the tax would have an increased minimum tax liability of about $300 million a year, the Treasury said.Tech GiantsApple, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet Inc., Facebook Inc. and Intel Corp. all had tens of billions in pre-tax income over the trailing 12 months with effective tax rates in the mid-teens, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. also were big earners in that period, with effective tax rates of about 22% to 23%, according to Bloomberg data.Biden’s plan also calls to repeal central elements of Trump’s 2017 corporate tax overhaul, including the base erosion and anti-abuse tax, or “BEAT.” The measure, which is meant to punish companies that move profits offshore, has been criticized for taxing some non-abusive transfers while missing tax-avoidance strategies.The Treasury said it plans to replace the BEAT with the “SHIELD,” an acronym for stopping harmful inversions and ending low-tax developments. That would block companies from deducting payments made to their affiliates in countries with tax rates lower than the 21% rate on offshore profits. The plan would also include additional penalties for companies that try to move their headquarters to another country to escape the U.S. tax net.Biden’s plan also calls for eliminating all subsidies specifically for oil and gas embedded in the tax code, including deductions for drilling costs. The Treasury Department estimates that would raise about $35 billion in the coming decade.(Updates with affected companies starting in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the level of corporate-tax revenue in OECD countries.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Higher mortgage rates have borrowing in a slump, but analysts are hopeful

    Mortgage applications keep falling, but a turnaround may be coming.