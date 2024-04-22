Tesla earnings preview: Investors eye EV demand, guidance, and product roadmap following stock wipeout

Tesla's stock is down a whopping 43% year to date as Q1 earnings loom for Tesla on Tuesday night.

Pras Subramanian
·Senior Reporter
Updated 3 min read
9
In this article:

Tesla (TSLA) will report Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, giving a much-needed update on the EV maker’s current and future prospects as investor sentiment slides.

Tesla’s Q1 has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Shares were hit hard after the company reported Q4 results that disappointed, issued weak and non-specific 2024 delivery guidance, missed on Q1 deliveries, and did not refute reports of the demise of a sub-$30K volume EV. Tesla stock is down a whopping 43% year to date and 19% during its current seven-day losing skid.

For the quarter, Tesla is expected to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.52 on top-line revenue of $22.31 billion, per Bloomberg consensus estimates. That would be its first revenue decline in four years.

On the profitability front, Tesla is expected to show $1.49 billion in operating profit, a 40% slide from a year ago. In terms of non-GAAP metrics, the Street is expecting $1.79 billion in adjusted net income, and EBITDA of $3.32 billion.

The revenue drop and profitability slide follow a weaker-than-expected quarter of sales for Tesla. In Q1, Tesla reported 386,810 global deliveries, well below estimates of 449,080, and produced 433,371 vehicles, also below estimates of 452,976.

The difference of around 46,500 vehicles produced versus sold led to concerns of demand waning globally for Tesla vehicles, which in turn has led to round after round of price cuts. Even on Monday, Tesla cut prices for vehicles in the US and China, leading to weakness in the stock during the day.

Investors will also be watching for Tesla’s future product roadmap. The long-awaited next-gen platform which would underpin a sub-$30,000 mainstream EV (dubbed the Model 2) was seen as a huge volume play for Tesla, one that would use a revolutionary “unboxed” production line to make these vehicles cheaply.

After Reuters reported that Tesla was canceling the cheaper EV, Musk responded on X, formerly Twitter, that Reuters was "lying (again)” before returning to the platform later to announce the unveiling of the robotaxi, generally understood to have no steering wheel or pedals. It's still an open question whether Tesla will eventually unveil a low-cost EV.

Pivoting to robotaxis as opposed to a cheaper EV is fraught with risks, according to analysts.

Tesla has given up a “key reason” why many own the stock: The Model 2 as a volume play would “reaccelerate volume, margins, and FCF [free cash flow],” Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner wrote in a note earlier this month. It would also mean the bull thesis is based on Tesla cracking the code for self-driving, which will require navigating a number of regulatory hurdles and acquiring enough data to train the software.

FILE - Elon Musk appears at an event in London, on Nov. 2, 2023. A crusading Brazilian Supreme Court justice included Musk as a target in an ongoing investigation over the dissemination of fake news and opened a separate investigation late Sunday, April 7, 2024, into the executive for alleged obstruction. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File)
Elon Musk appears at an event in London, on Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Analysts like Bank of America’s John Murphy believe the Model 2 isn’t dead yet.

“During 4Q24 earnings call, management mentioned that the vehicle was under development and an optimistic SOP [start of production] would be for [the second half of 2025], but CEO Elon Musk acknowledged that due to the introduction of new technology the production process may be slower than expected,” Murphy wrote in a note to clients on Monday. “In our view, Tesla is still developing the Model 2 given that it is a fundamental piece of company's growth story.”

Finally, Tesla may address (and will likely be asked about on the post-earnings conference call) other pieces of major business, such as the status of Tesla’s recently announced staff cuts of over 10% and management’s stance on new shareholder votes coming up in June. The votes deal with a change to Tesla’s state of incorporation and whether to approve Musk’s controversial pay package from 2018 that was voided by a Delaware court.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

For the latest earnings reports and analysis, earnings whispers and expectations, and company earnings news, click here

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

    Tesla is having trouble selling electric cars. Is it having even more trouble selling FSD?

  • Stocks to Watch Monday: Tesla, Verizon, Salesforce

    **↘️** **Informatica (INFA)**: The software provider's shares slid around 7% after the Journal reported that Salesforce (CRM) has backed away from its attempt to buy the company. **↘️** **Verizon Communications (VZ)**: Shares of the wireless carrier fell more than 3% after its quarterly adjusted earnings topped expectations, but its revenue disappointed.

  • Is Elon Musk About To Force Everyone To View Tesla As An AI Company After Earnings?

    Tesla is hitting fresh 52-week lows ahead of Q1 earnings Tuesday as Elon Musk keeps hinting at refocus.

  • Short sellers pocket record weekly profit from Big Tech selloff

    The chip designer shed almost 14% last week to clock its worst weekly fall in over 19 months, helping short sellers rake in more than $3 billion in profit. Tesla, whose shares have lagged peers in the coveted group this year, also tumbled by an equal margin, leading to $3 billion in profits for short sellers. Bets against Microsoft and Apple yielded $1 billion in profit each last week, according to the data.

  • Dow Jones Up As Bitcoin Stock Rockets; Elon Musk Says This Amid More Tesla Price Cuts

    The Dow Jones gained on the stock market today. Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke out amid price cuts. A bitcoin stock surged on a bullish call.

  • Why the Magnificent 7's 'momentum is collapsing'

    Six of the largest tech companies are expected to see earnings growth slow over the next year, leaving room for other companies to lead the next leg of the stock market rally, UBS analysts say.

  • Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights for new tournament, NYT reports

    The deal with Apple could be announced as soon as this month and valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter. If the deal goes through, this would mark the first time that FIFA has agreed to a single worldwide contract, the report said. Senior executives at FIFA, however, have raised concerns over the possibility of "free-to-air rights", which would make the event only available to subscribers of Apple TV+, according to the report.

  • Stock market today: Stocks bounce back with Big Tech earnings in view

    Big Techs are the highlight as hopes rest on this week's flood of earnings to reassure and reignite the market.

  • Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again

    The one attorney who has pleaded guilty in the Louisiana staged truck accident scam has seen his sentencing delayed again. The post Sentencing of attorney in Louisiana truck accident scam delayed again appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Tesla shares tumble on price cuts in run-up to earnings

    The cuts come ahead of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, with the world's most valuable automaker expected to post its first revenue drop and lowest gross margin in nearly four years, according to LSEG data. Investors are awaiting clarity from CEO Elon Musk on Tesla's strategy after he cut 10% of the company's staff last week and said focusing on autonomous driving was a "blindingly obvious" move. Musk had earlier this month announced an event in August to unveil its "Robotaxi", after a Reuters report on April 5 said Tesla had scrapped its plan to develop its long-awaited affordable EV in favor of robotaxis.