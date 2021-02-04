U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Elon Musk addresses some of the Model 3's production issues

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

In a conversation with Canadian-American automotive engineer Sandy Munro, Tesla chief Elon Musk explained some of Model 3’s production issues. Munro sat with Musk for an interview at the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas where he asked the executive why some Teslas seem to have problems while some seem to be pristine. The Tesla chief replied that it took some time for the company to iron out the production process and that it was hard to get everything right during the car’s production ramp.

If you’ll recall, Tesla had problems addressing the production bottlenecks on the Model 3 line, and it took a few months to achieve the kind of volume the company was aiming for. One of the issues the Model 3 suffered from, as Inside EVs reported last year, was paint issues — some cars had paint that were thinning in some places and had paint flakes and blemishes. Now, Musk has admitted that some cars didn’t get enough time to dry.

Some Model 3s also suffered from panel gap issues wherein which their gaps had inconsistent sizing. The car door’s gap, for instance, could be a millimeter wide at the top but then widen to 3 millimeters near the bottom. Munro previously said that panel gap issues could be solved by using the mega casting technique, which is already used to cast the Model Y’s rear chassis as a single component. Musk said it was impossible to do that for the Model 3s assembled at Tesla’s Fremont factory, because only the automaker’s newer plants will get the equipment needed to do mega castings. You can watch the Munro’s and Musk’s conversation below:

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Dave Portnoy Stakes $700K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'

    Dave Portnoy said he purchased $700,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) shares Wednesday. What Happened: The Barstool Sports owner told Fox Business host Stuart Varney that he bought back into the theater chain after exiting positions in the Reddit hot stocks earlier on Tuesday. “I put in $700,000 into AMC this morning,” Portnoy told Varney, adding that he was “up” $60,000 on his investment. Portnoy also revealed that he had invested a “little bit” in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) and Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD). When he was asked as to when he would exit the stocks, Portnoy said, “That’s all feel... I think it could have another run.” Portnoy said his investment was not based on “fundamentals,” but rather it was akin to “watching the ball bounce... black, red or green in a roulette wheel.” Why It Matters: The celebrity blogger had earlier tweeted that he had sold all his meme stocks and blamed Robinhood for the loss. I have officially sold all my meme stocks. I lost 700k ish. Vlad and company stole it from me and should be in jail. pic.twitter.com/qXP1N1UFil — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 2, 2021 Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev was grilled by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday after the brokerage imposed restrictions on the short squeeze frenzy stocks. Portnoy joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” last week and expressed his displeasure at brokers. “People need to go to jail,” said Portnoy — adding, “Robinhood needs to know this is the end of their company.” Price Action: AMC shares closed almost 14.7% higher at $8.97 on Wednesday and fell 4.12% to $8.60 in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaA Hedge Fund Bet In Favor Of GameStop And Made Away With 0M In Reddit-Fueled RallyCan Bitcoin Be The Next GameStop? The Word On The Street© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. drugmaker Merck's Kenneth Frazier to step down as CEO

    Frazier, 66, will continue to serve on Merck's board as executive chairman for a transition period to be determined by the board, the company said. A career pharmaceutical industry executive, Davis joined Merck as CFO in 2014 and took on added responsibilities in 2016 to include the company’s global support functions. Under Frazier's watch, cancer drug Keytruda has raked in blockbuster sales for Merck, becoming one of the leading products in a new generation of oncology treatments.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bristol Myers posts $10 billion loss as it books charges relating to MyoKardia and Celgene

    Bristol Myers Squibb Co. said Thursday it had a net loss of $10.027 billion, or $4.45 a share, in the fourth quarter, wider than the loss of $1.056 billion, or 55 cents a share, posted in the year-earlier period, weighed down by charges relating to the MyoKardia asset acquisition, the purchase of Celgene, contingent value rights air value adjustments, equity investment gains, intangible assets impairment charges and other acquisition and integration expenses. Excluding those charges, the company had per-share earnings of $1.46, ahead of the $1.42 FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed to $11.068 billion from $7.945 billion thanks to the inclusion of revenue from Celgene, also ahead of the FactSet consensus of $10.728 billion. The Celgene deal was completed in Nov. of 2019. R&D costs rose 79% to $3.8 billion, also due to acquisition-related costs. The company is now expecting full-year EPS of $3.12 to $3.32. It is increasing its adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.35 to $7.55, compared with a prior range of $7.15 to $7.45. Revenue is expected to climb in the high-single digits. Shares were up 0.8% premarket, but are down 3.5% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.

  • Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

  • Coach parent Tapestry shares rise after earnings and sales beat expectations

    Tapestry Inc. stock rose 1.7% in Thursday premarket trading after the luxury fashion and accessories company reported fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $311.0 million, or $1.11 per share, up from $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.00. Sales of $1.69 billion fell from $1.82 billion last year, but exceeded the FactSet consensus of $1.63 billion. Sales at the Coach brand fell 4% to $1.23 billion. Kate Spade sales tumbled 13% to $376 million. And Stuart Weitzman sales of $85 million for the quarter was down from $116 million last year. E-commerce growth was in the triple digits, accounting for nearly half the revenue in North America, and revenue in China was up 30% year-over-year. Tapestry expects sales for the full fiscal year to rise in the high-single digits on a 52-week basis, and 10% for 53 weeks. Tapestry stock has rallied 27.2% over the past year, outpacing the S&P 500 index , which is up 16.2% for the period.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Nokia Sees Revenue Drop in 2021 in Fight for Market Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Nokia Oyj said it expects revenue to continue to drop this year as the telecommunications equipment maker battles share loss and falling prices for its products in some markets.Sales are expected to be between 20.6 billion euros and 21.8 billion euros ($24.7 billion to $26.2 billion), the company said in a statement on Thursday. Analysts had predicted about 21.5 billion euros for 2021, according to the average in a Bloomberg survey.Adjusted operating profit in the fourth quarter fell to 1.1 billion euros, better than the average analyst estimate of 955.3 million euros.Key Insights“We expect 2021 to be challenging, a year of transition, with meaningful headwinds due to market share loss and price erosion in North America,” Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said in the statement.Lundmark said in an interview on Thursday that the mobile networks business will have “a reset” this year because of lower market share in North America, but said he still sees 5G competitiveness improving. In Europe, the company has won contracts from wide-scale bans of Huawei Technologies Co. equipment.Lundmark is working on a larger transformation and has vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop losing market share. That includes investing more in research and development.The company’s board won’t propose a dividend for 2020 as it focuses on investing in 5G and other strategic areas.Nokia will also look for ways to cut costs as it simplifies its operations, though Lundmark declined to elaborate.Net sales in the fourth quarter fell 5% to 6.57 billion euros. That compares with the average analyst estimate of 6.51 billion euros.Nokia also retained its guidance for an adjusted operating margin in the range of 7% to 10%.Market ContextShares fell 0.8% to 3.76 euros at 9:47 a.m. in Helsinki. Nokia trades at about 18 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.The shares are up about 19% this year, compared with a 6.4% gain for the Stoxx Europe 600 Telecommunications index.Nokia’s stock was entangled last week in bouts of speculative trading after being touted on a Reddit forum, sending the shares up about 17% and prompting the company to issue a statement saying it wasn’t aware of any developments that could have a bearing on its stock. The price of its American depositary receipts doubled at one point mid-week.Get MoreGet the fourth-quarter earnings numbers here.Nokia has scheduled a capital markets day for March 18 and is planning to hold its annual general meeting on April 8.(Updates with comments from the CEO from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nokia Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

    Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) declared fourth quarter and full-year results on Thursday. What Happened: The Finnish telecom network firm reported earnings per share of EUR 0.26 ($0.31) for the full-year 2020 compared with EUR 0.22 ($0.26) for full-year 2019. For Q4, EPS stood at EUR 0.14 ($ 0.17) compared with EUR 0.15 ($0.18) in the same period last year. The company’s October-December revenue declined 5% to EUR 6.57 billion ($7.89 billion) on a YoY basis, beating a consensus figure of EUR 6.42 billion ($7.71 billion), according to Refinitiv Eikon data reported by Reuters. View more earnings on NOK Why It Matters: Nokia stock in New York has returned over 17% since the year began propelled by the r/WallStreetBets community on Reddit, which has also pushed other shorted stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), Blackberry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) higher. Large option traders made aggressive bets on shares of Nokia on Tuesday as the short squeeze led by the Reddit investors appeared to be winding down at the time. Nokia shares touched a record high of $9.79 on Jan 27. Price Action: Nokia shares closed 3.75% higher at $4.70 on Wednesday and gained 0.21% in the after-hours session. Related Link: WallStreetBets Gets Shoutouts From Cuban, Portnoy, Musk, AOC: Who's Saying What See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDave Portnoy Stakes 0K On AMC Again After Exiting All 'Meme Stocks'GameStop Short Selling Reduces By Over Half: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • This Covid Vaccine Maker Surged On A Big Investment — But Is INO Stock A Buy?

    Inovio has thrown its hat into the coronavirus vaccine ring with big biopharma names like Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer. But INO stock is volatile on its vaccine news.

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Workhorse: A Dangerous Short Game

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Silver Plummets, and Gold Sells off Sharply Following the CME Margin Hike

    The precious metal complex (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) traded under pressure, with all precious metal futures contracts closing sharply lower on the day.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • Merck Earnings Fall Short, CEO Ken Frazier Stepping Down

    Merck earnings fell short, though sales topped views and 2021 guidance was strong. The Dow Jones drug giant said CEO Ken Frazier will step down on June 30.

  • Stimulus Checks, PayPal, Dogecoin, Merck, Ford - 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

    Stock futures rise slightly; President Biden commits to $1,400 stimulus checks; Dogecoin soars as Tesla CEO Elon Musk voices support for the cryptocurrency.

  • Taxes in retirement: What happens after your husband or wife dies

    One of the most common retirement tax planning errors I see is specific to married couples: not accounting for the tax changes that will occur once one of the two spouses dies. For example, using data from the SSA’s 2017 Period Life Table, we can calculate that, for a male/female couple both currently age 60 and in average health, there will be, on average, 11.3 years during which only one spouse is still alive. When one of the two spouses dies, there is generally a decrease in income, but it’s typically somewhat modest as a percentage of the household’s overall income — especially for retired couples who have managed to accumulate significant assets.