‘Eco-terrorists’ shut down Tesla factory in Berlin

Tesla has been forced to halt production at its Berlin gigafactory after a suspected arson attack by a group whom Elon Musk labelled “eco-terrorists”.

The factory, Tesla’s only car plant in Europe, was left without power after a pylon carrying high-voltage electricity lines was found on fire near the facility.

Police said the incident was being investigated as a suspected arson attack. The company said the attack would cost it several hundred million euros.

A Left-wing group calling itself the “Vulkangruppe” (“volcano group”) claimed responsibility on Tuesday.

“We sabotaged Tesla today,” it claimed in a 2,700-word online statement that accused the company of contaminating local drinking water and Mr Musk of “militarising the road” with cars as a “weapon”.

“Together we are bringing Tesla to its knees. Switch off for Tesla,” the letter added. “We therefore lit a beacon against capital, patriarchy, colonialism and Tesla.”

Tesla has evacuated the factory and suspended production amid the power cut, which has also hit thousands of local residents.

Andre Thierig, who manages the plant, said the damages would be in the “high, nine-figure area” and that it was unclear when production could start again. Tesla shares fell by 4.6pc in New York.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Musk, the Tesla chief executive, said: “These are either the dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth or they’re puppets of those who don’t have good environmental goals. Stopping production of electric vehicles, rather than fossil fuel vehicles, ist extrem dumm [German for “is extremely stupid”].”

Michael Stuebgen, the interior minister for Brandenburg state, where the factory is based, said: “If initial findings are confirmed, this is a perfidious attack on our electricity infrastructure.

“Thousands of people have been cut off from their basic supply and put in danger. The rule of law will react to such an act of sabotage with the utmost severity.”

Dietmar Woidke, the head of the Brandenburg local government said: “Attacks on our critical infrastructure are a form of terrorism. What is now needed is consistent action by the rule of law.”

Tesla has faced local protests over its plans to double the gigafactory’s production. Residents in the municipality of Grünheide have voted against the expansion and activists have camped out in the woods that the company plans to clear as part of this.

A Tesla spokesman told German newspaper Berliner Zeitung: “We have taken all measures to secure the production facilities.

“We are working closely with the electricity supplier and the authorities. Both have confirmed an attack. We don’t yet know when production can start again. It will take more than a few hours.” Around 12,500 staff work at the plant.

The Vulkangruppe claimed responsibility for a fire near the factory in 2021, while the plant was being set up. At the time it said: “Tesla is neither green, ecological nor social. Our fire stands against the lie of the green automobile.”

Tesla has been seeking permission to double the capacity of its Berlin gigafactory, allowing it to produce 1m cars a year, but has faced growing opposition over working conditions and the impact on the local countryside.

