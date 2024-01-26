Tesla expected to open sales and service facility off North Main Street in Gainesville

Tesla Inc., the electric vehicle manufacturer, is expanding its footprint in Florida with a new sales and service facility in Gainesville, according to a news release from Colliers.

The new facility is projected to open in late 2025 at 2501 N. Main St.

It is expected to feature a state-of-the-art retail showroom, 15 service bays, 10 wall-charger spaces and two Supercharger spaces, exclusively for Teslavehicles. Located in a prime area, the facility is strategically positioned to serve the growing number of Teslaowners and enthusiasts in the region.

The transaction for this development was facilitated by two teams of real estate professionals. Tom Godino Jr. and Dan Lynch of Atlantic Retail represented the buyers in this deal. On the seller's side, the representation was handled by Jason Hurst, Bennett Harrell and Damaris Arroyo of Colliers.

The Gainesville Teslafacility is a testament to the city's growing significance in the automotive and technology sectors, the new release said. This development is not just a win for Teslabut also represents progress and innovation for the Gainesvillecommunity, the release said. The facility is expected to generate local employment opportunities and contribute to the economic growth of the area.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Tesla expected to open sales and service facility in Gainesville