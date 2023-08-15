A new Tesla facility is under construction in Indy. Find out where and what they'll do there.

A Tesla sales, repair and maintenance facility is under construction off I-65 and County Line Road on Indianapolis' south side.

Developers filed plans to build the 37,000-square-foot facility with the city in 2021, which included a rezoning of just under five acres within a larger 18-acre plot along I-65 to allow for higher-intensity commercial use.

Tesla is building a 37,000-square-foot sales, repair and maintenance facility off I-65 South and north of County Line Road in Indianapolis.

The plans were approved by the city's Metropolitan Development Commission in February 2022.

Florida-based Dunphy Development, LLC, which originally filed the rezoning request, sold the project to Dallas-based 6S Development in March, a Dunphy representative confirmed in an email to IndyStar.

A 6S developer declined to provide additional information to IndyStar, including the project cost or a construction timeline. Tesla did not respond to IndyStar's request for comment.

Tesla to do repair, maintenance, sales

The facility, which will be located at 5260 Claybrooke Commons Drive, will be visible from the highway as part of a commercial park right that's also home to Kroger and Carmax. The facility, which will focus on repair, maintenance and sales of Tesla vehicles, will be the first of its kind in Central Indiana, zoning lawyer Russell Brown said in a city hearing last year.

The land is located just north of a CarMax facility bordering Indianapolis and Greenwood.

The new facility will not replace the existing Tesla service center in Castleton. In addition to the building, the site will have 292 parking spaces and several Tesla charging stations. The Tesla store will employ 15 people, Brown said in a hearing before the Metropolitan Development Commission's hearing examiner last January.

Tesla vehicles cannot be serviced by non-Tesla certified body or automotive shops, so having an additional service shop in the Central Indiana area will expand options and accessibility for owners seeking service, said Brown.

Cathy Burton, land use chair for the Franklin Township Civic League, submitted a letter in support of the Tesla project on behalf of the community organization.

"We are VERY excited about having this facility in Franklin Township," Burton wrote in an email to IndyStar. "We have worked very hard to have quality commercial development that is appropriately located in Franklin Township and we believe (Tesla) is win for us and for the whole County."

