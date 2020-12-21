The Morning After: Tesla's self-driving subscription slides to 2021
— Richard Lawler
Zoom will officially add support for Apple's M1 Macs later today
You’ll need a new installer for this version.
Zoom has posted update notes for a version of its video chat client that should be available later today. If you have one of Apple’s new M1-powered Macs, you’ll want to keep an eye out because this update brings the first version with native support for Apple Silicon. There’s no version number listed yet, but once it’s available, you’ll be able to get it with a new installer from the Zoom download page.
Continue reading.
Elon Musk says Tesla's Full Self-Driving subscription arrives in early 2021
Previously it had been scheduled to arrive this year.
Elon Musk told Twitter followers that the pay-per-month package is now due to arrive “early next year.” In theory, you could add the autonomous (currently semi-autonomous) features without a steep up-front cost in a matter of months.
Continue reading.
Law bars ISPs from charging rental fees for a modem you own
Frontier Communications had been accused of double-dipping.
As Ars Technica notes, the Television Viewer Protection Act taking effect December 20th will ban ISPs and TV providers from charging rental fees for equipment customers own themselves, whether they’re modems or cable boxes. The law was originally slated to take effect on June 20th, but Congress let the FCC delay the measure under claims the pandemic made the original timing impractical.
Continue reading.
CuriosityStream delivers on engaging fact-based programming
Microsoft plans to shut down Halo services for Xbox 360 in December 2021
FYI, Spartan.
Microsoft and 343 Industries are winding down Halo Xbox 360 services over the next year. The two have halted digital sales of all Halo games for the platform (DLC is still available) and will shut down matchmaking, challenges and other key online features for the titles “no sooner than” December 18th, 2021.
This doesn’t affect Master Chief Collection games or Halo Wars: Definitive Edition, but it does include the backwards-compatible versions you play on the Xbox One or Series X/S. The Xbox 360 versions will still support custom online games, local games and online squads — you just can’t use features that depend on services.
Continue reading.
Apple closes stores in California and the UK as COVID-19 cases soar
Apple: ‘We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation.’
Apple has closed all 53 stores in California and up to 16 across the UK, Tennessee, Brazil and Mexico due to soaring COVID-19 cases in those regions, the company told the New York Times in a statement. It’s the second major closure of Apple’s retail locations since it closed stores across the US in April, shortly after the pandemic first struck.
Continue reading.
