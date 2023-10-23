Tesla, Ford and Kia among 120,000 vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week for more than 120,000 vehicles, including more than 54,600 Tesla Model X SUVs for a low brake fluid notification issue.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Oct. 15-Oct. 21.

Tesla recall: Model X SUVs

Tesla is recalling 54,676 of its 2021-2023 Model X SUVs because the vehicle controller may fail to detect low brake fluid and will not display a warning light. A vehicle controller that does not correctly indicate low brake fluid levels to the customer may impact braking performance and may increase the risk of a collision, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Tesla has released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 12, 2023. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-005.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2023 Tesla Model X

Kia recall: Borrego SUVs for interior trim issue

Kia is recalling 22,768 of its 2009-2014 Borrego SUVs because the headliner plates – interior trim panels – may not be secured properly, which can result in them detaching when a side curtain air bag deploys, the company said in a report filed with NHTSA. A detached headliner plate during a crash may strike an occupant, increasing their risk of injury.

Dealers will secure the headliner plates, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 30, 2023. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC286.

Recalled vehicles:

2009-2014 Kia Borrego

Chrysler recall: Dodge Hornet and Alsa Romeo Tonale SUVs for pedestrian alert

Chrysler is recalling 4,660 of its 2023-2024 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-In Hybrid vehicles because the pedestrian alert siren may be missing or disconnected and fail to alert pedestrians when the vehicle is in reverse. Failure to alert pedestrians when backing up increases the risk of injury, Chrysler said in a report filed with NHTSA.

Dealers will inspect the rear pedestrian siren connection and, if necessary, secure and/or replace the connector or siren, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 6, 2023. Owners may contact Fiat Chrysler Automobiles US customer service at 1-800-853-1403. Chrysler's number for this recall is B5A.

Recalled vehicles:

2023-2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale (2,628)

2023-2024 Dodge Hornet (2,032)

Ford Mustang Mach-E recall

Ford is recalling 34,762 of its 2021-2022 Mustang Mach-E electric SUVs because the high voltage, extended range battery's main contactors may overheat. An overheated high voltage battery contactor can result in a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the high voltage battery junction box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Oct. 30, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S56. Vehicles included in this recall that were previously repaired under recall 22V-412 will need to have the new remedy completed.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Lightning pickup recall

Ford is recalling 931 of its 2023 F-150 Lightning pickup trucks because the electronic cabin coolant heater module may be missing a solder joint, which can cause intermittent or no cabin heat. That can result in an inoperative windshield defrosting and defogging system, which may decrease driver visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the electronic cabin coolant heater, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 6, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C32.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford Explorer recall to fix rear view camera issue

Ford is recalling 2,866 of its 2023 Explorer SUVs because, due to a manufacturing error in the wire harness, the rearview camera may display a blue image on the SYNC screen when the vehicle is placed in reverse. This can reduce the driver's rear view, increasing the risk of a crash, according to a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the rearview camera wire harness and repair any loose splices, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 6, 2023. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23C31.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Ford Explorer

GM recall: GMC Acadia, Cadillac XT5 and XT6 SUVs for windshield issue

General Motors is recalling 42 of its 2023 GMC Acadia and 2024 Cadilac XT5 and XT6 SUVs because the windshields may have been assembled without the proper urethane sealant required to bond them to the vehicle body. If the windshield is not properly bonded, there is an increased risk of injury to occupants in a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect the windshield and apply primer and urethane sealant. If the windshield is damaged, the dealer will replace it. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 27, 2023. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N232419690.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 GMC Acadia (25)

2024 Cadillac XT5 (8)

2024 Cadillac XT6 (9)

Toyota 4Runner recall

Southeast Toyota Distributors of Deerfield Beach, Florida, is recalling 13 of its 2023 Toyota 4Runner vehicles because the load carrying capacity modification label states the incorrect load carrying capacity, which can result in an overloaded vehicle. In the worst case, a vehicle owner may overload a vehicle which may increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Southeast Toyota Distributors will mail a new modified label, free of charge; owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 4, 2023. Owners may contact SET's customer service at 1-866-405-4226. SET's number for this recall is SET23A.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Toyota 4Runner

GM recall: Cadillac LYRIQ electric SUVs for pedestrian warning sound issue

General Motors is recalling 62 of its 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ vehicles because the body control module may have been updated with incorrectly calibrated software and fail to make the pedestrian warning sounds. A pedestrian may not hear an approaching vehicle equipped with this software, increasing risk of a crash with a pedestrian, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will reprogram the BCM, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 27, 2023. Owners may contact Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006. GM's number for this recall is N232422960.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ

