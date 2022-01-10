U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' beta features an 'Assertive' mode with rolling stops

Steve Dent
·2 min read

Profiles are back in Tesla's latest "Full Self-Driving" beta 10.3 with an "Assertive Mode" that may perform rolling stops and other borderline maneuvers, The Verge has reported. The update was originally released in October 2021 with three profiles ("Chill," "Average" and "Assertive"), but was pulled just two days later over issues with traffic light left turns, unexpected stopping and more.

The latest update issued yesterday shows that the Full Self-Driving (Beta) profiles are back. If you choose "Assertive," the notes state that "in this profile, your Model X will have a smaller follow distance, perform more frequent speed lane changes, will not exit passing lanes and may perform rolling stops." As @Digitalhen notes, the system may also perform rolling stops even in "Average" mode.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Generally, a rolling stop means a vehicle doesn't come to a complete halt at a stop sign (which is illegal and dangerous) but it's not yet clear if that's what FSD will do. It's also illegal in many states to stay in the left or passing lane if you're not passing anyone, and of course, it's never a great idea to follow the vehicle ahead too closely. All of that said, the mode hasn't been tested enough yet to demonstrate exactly how it's doing those things.

On the weekend, CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be raising the price of FSD from $10,000 to $12,000, even though it's still in beta. As we've pointed out before, the name "Full Self-Driving" is misleading (much like Autopilot), as FSD does not offer true Level 4 self-driving, but simply Level 2 advanced driver assistance.

Editor's note: This article originally appeared on Engadget.

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s benchmark yield jumped to the highest in two years as demand for bonds at recent auctions dwindled amid concern over the central bank’s consistent sales of the nation’s debt in the secondary market.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19Djokovic Moves Clos