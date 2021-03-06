U.S. markets closed

Tesla will dramatically expand its Full Self-Driving beta

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now might be your chance to join Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta. Elon Musk has revealed that Tesla's new 8.2 software is "doubling" the size of the beta test program, and 8.3 will "probably" expand the size of the program by ten times. You'll want to get in touch if you're interested, Musk said.

The company chief warned that you still had to "be careful" with these newer betas, but that the code was "getting mature."

Tesla first released the Full Self-Driving beta in October of last year, and has been making frequent improvements ever since. It's already capable of making some long journeys without significant intervention. With that said, this isn't a fully autonomous system — you still need your hands on the wheel, and it's mainly meant to reduce the amount of input needed compared to standard Autopilot.

The expansion shows that Tesla is growing confident about Full Self-Driving's abilities, and could accelerate its development as testers reveal more real-world bugs. The company certainly has motivation to hurry. Drivers are still waiting on a planned FSD subscription service that was due in early 2021 (we wouldn't count on it at this stage). That offering can't realistically roll out until the feature is considered ready, and more testing could accelerate that launch.

  • Google Fit’s camera-based heart and breathing rate trackers arrive March 8th

    Google will start rolling out the Fit app's camera-based heart and respiratory rate trackers on Monday, March 8th.

  • Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro

    Apple will stop selling the iMac Pro, and is limiting sales to one configuration 'while supplies last.'

  • Tesla ditches forums and pushes fans to take political action with Engage

    Tesla has created a new website for its fans, one mainly designed to spur them to political action on its behalf.

  • Tesla has closed its forums to launch a social platform and fans are not happy

    Tesla plans to shut down the forums section on its website as it launches a new social platform called the Tesla Engagement Platform, a move that's raised the ire of a community of its most ardent supporters. Rather than create posts and threads, the new site invites owners and fans of the brand to engage by commenting on Tesla's public-policy-related posts and campaigns that run the gamut, including calls to support the company's disaster relief efforts in Texas and requests for Nebraskans to ask their state lawmakers to encourage the passing of a bill that would allow the direct sale of Teslas in certain districts. In the replies of a March 2 Tesla forum post announcing the 13-day countdown until the platform's demise, one commenter with supposed "inside info" alleged that the forums were closing because Tesla couldn't afford to hire multiple full-time moderators to keep up with the barrage of spam and trolls that would frequent the threads.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has created an NFT for the first tweet

    The first tweet ever is up for auction, or at least an NFT linked to it is.

  • Chicagoland Luxury Car Delivery Driver Brutally Attacked

    And car thefts keep spiraling out of control…

  • Tesla Should Sell Its Bitcoin and Buy Back Shares To Create 'Positive Momentum,' Says Analyst

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) could create a “positive momentum” if its sold its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holdings and initiated a buyback of its stock, according to Gary Black, a private investor and former CEO of Aegon Asset Management. What Happened: Black aired his views on social media Thursday in a series of tweets. “Imagine the positive momentum [Tesla] would create if they announced the sale of their [Bitcoin] position, and authorized a [Tesla] stock buyback instead.” wrote Black. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock The investor acknowledged that the prospect was “unlikely” but shareholders would support such a move. Investors who say #btc has less risk than govt bonds or gold haven’t done their research. Govt bonds have ~2% risk, defined as monthly volatility of returns. Gold ~3% risk. US equities ~6% risk. #btc has ~20% risk, further out on the risk curve than almost any other asset class. pic.twitter.com/OjMyWYU0Oa — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 4, 2021 According to Black, if you asked 100 institutional investors in the Elon Musk-led company if they would prefer to invest $1.5 billion of excess cash in BTC or in Tesla stock, 95/100 would choose the stock. Why It Matters: Black isn’t the only analyst crying foul over Tesla’s investment in BTC. Last month, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson said the automaker had “run out of viable internal uses” of its capital. “We see this as a sign of desperation from a CEO whose company is facing real competition for the first time ever,” wrote Johnson. Tesla had purchased .5 billion worth of BTC in February, amid increased institutional support for the cryptocurrency. Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) and Tesla combined have spent over billion to buy 151,919 BTC. Those coins are worth almost $7.19 billion as of press time when BTC traded 6.99% lower at $47,347.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) meanwhile holds 90,531 BTC, purchased at an average price of $2.171 billion, as of late February now worth about almost $4.286 billion. Price Action: Tesla shares fell 3.43% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $600.10 after closing 4.86% lower at $621.44. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight Feb 2021Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnalyst Who Predicted ,000 Bitcoin Sees Key Metric Indicating 'March To 0,000'How Square's Purchase of Jay Z's Tidal Could Popularize Blockchain© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Day becomes night above the Atlantic in Florida

    This colorful time-lapse video shows the transition from day to night over the Atlantic off the coast of Miami Beach, Florida, on March 4.

  • Microsoft email server flaws exploited to hack at least 30,000 US organizations

    Chinese state-sponsored group Hafnium reportedly used four zero-day flaws in Microsoft Exchange Server to infiltrate at least 30,000 organizations in the US.

  • Drake Can’t Stop Talking About His Virgil Abloh-Customized Patek Philippe

    Can you really blame him?

  • Whales Holding Over 1,000 Bitcoin Could Fuel Another Rally, Data Suggests

    Bitcoin’s largest holders currently have 42.56% of the cryptocurrency’s existing supply. What Happened: These Bitcoin whales each hold over 1,000 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and have the power to influence the digital asset’s next rally. According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, the last time these whales held over 43% of the coin’s supply was on Feb. 8, which coincided with Bitcoin’s 54-week high. These holders were believed to have fuelled the asset’s rally to its all-time high of $58,354 on Feb. 22. Why It Matters: According to analysts from Santiment, whales bought up supply 12 days before Bitcoin’s rally to its all-time high. Similarly, a drop in the amount of supply that whales held foreshadowed the drop in Bitcoin’s price. Data suggests that if these whales hold over 43% once again, it may indicate that they are looking to fuel another rally. #Bitcoin's largest holders (1,000+ $BTC) currently hold 42.56% of the total supply after owning 43.29% on Feb. 8 (a 54-week high), which fueled the February #AllTimeHigh. A return above 43% will be an indication whales are looking to fuel another rally. https://t.co/od8cbYuMJi pic.twitter.com/adaZtm3JjE — Santiment (@santimentfeed) March 3, 2021 According to the analysts, the amount of holders had dropped off before the previous all-time high and during the correction. “There is generally a bit of lead time in the direction of whale accumulations and dumps, which is why it's such a powerful leading indicator," they said. What Else: Another bullish case for Bitcoin is the fact that its implied volatility has retraced back to its levels in early January. Implied bitcoin volatility resets to early January levels. Implied volatility usually increases in bearish markets and decreases when the market is bullish. pic.twitter.com/DIZdFbXUdl — unfolded. (@cryptounfolded) March 3, 2021 Implied volatility usually increases in bearish markets and decreases when the market is bullish, suggesting that another rally could be underway. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts SayWealth Managers Like Jim Paulsen Regret Not Having More Cryptocurrency In Portfolio: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • FedEx plans for an all-electric delivery fleet by 2040

    FedEx will replace its current delivery trucks with electric models until its entire fleet is made up of zero—emission vehicles by 2040.

  • Blockchain firm Ripple sees no fallout in Asia Pacific from SEC lawsuit

    Blockchain payments firm Ripple has not experienced any fallout in its Asia Pacific business after being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company's chief executive officer said on Friday. In late December, the SEC charged Ripple, which is associated with cryptocurrency XRP, with conducting a $1.3 billion unregistered securities offering. After that, the top U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase shut down trading in XRP, which is the world's seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market value.

  • The Himalayan hazards nobody is monitoring

    Retreating Himalayan glaciers can become hazardous but such dangers are not being monitored, experts say.

  • Moderna To Collaborate With IBM On COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution — Utilizing Blockchain Tech

    Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) and International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) plan to collaborate on technologies that could help support smarter management of COVID-19 vaccines, including improving supply chain management and real-time tracking of vaccines. What Happened: The companies said Thursday they will focus on technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain and hybrid cloud to help improve information sharing among governments and health care providers to address potential supply chain disruptions. IBM will also offer its Digital Health Pass tool, built on blockchain technology, to help individuals maintain control of their personal health information and for organizations to verify the health credentials of employees, customers and travelers. In January, a coalition of health and technology companies, including Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ: ORCL) said they are working on developing a digital passport for COVID-19 vaccines. The companies expect this will empower individuals to obtain an encrypted copy of the inoculation credentials and store it in a digital wallet of their choice. Why It Matters: The news of the IBM-Moderna collaboration assumes significance after Moderna was previously said to be the target of Chinese government-linked hackers and an attempt was reportedly made to extract data from its computer network. In addition, vaccine production delays by the major drug makers resulted in supply chain disruptions and the U.S. facing a shortage of vaccines. Price Movement: Moderna closed 0.8% higher on Thursday at $132.30, while IBM closed 1.8% lower at $120.11. See Also: Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Pledge to Make 240M Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Available in US By March-End See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaFortnite Row Aftermath: Arizona House Passes Bill That Will Require Apple, Google To Let App Developers Chose Outside Payments SystemsAstraZeneca Divests Entire 7.7% Stake In Moderna For B: The Times© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nubia's new Red Magic phone packs a 165Hz screen and up to 18GB of RAM

    Nubia is back with the Snapdragon 888-based Red Magic 6 series gaming phone, which boasts a faster internal fan, along with two world firsts in the mobile market: a 165Hz display and up to 18GB of RAM.

  • Officer's trial could reopen intersection where Floyd died

    During a group's recent meeting at the now-vacant Speedway gas station near where George Floyd died, children roasted marshmallows on a fire pit while adults discussed topics ranging from activism to snow removal. “Black joy is a form of protest,” said Marcia Howard, one of the group's organizers, referencing plans for celebrating Arctic explorer Matthew Henson as part of Black History Month. Such is life at George Floyd Square, the place where former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes.

  • Kohli hails India comeback as rout seals England series

    Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel took all 10 wickets on Saturday as India crushed England inside three days to win the fourth Test and seal the series 3-1.

  • London Stock Exchange shares 'spooked' by costs from Refinitiv

    London Stock Exchange shares tumbled on Friday with analysts saying markets were "spooked" by costs for integrating data and analytics company Refinitiv, which it acquired in January for $27 billion. The 300 year old bourse will transform into a one-stop shop for data, trading and analytics with the Refinitiv takeover and offered shareholders a final dividend of 51.7 pence a share as a reflection of the "good performance and confident outlook" for the new group. Credit Suisse said the results, which included a 3% rise in revenue driven by growth in the FTSE Russell and clearing businesses and a 5% jump in adjusted operating profit, were broadly in line with expectations but guidance for mid-single digit cost growth for 2021 had "spooked the market".

  • Warning Signs Are Emerging in Credit Markets as Yields Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Concern is mounting in corporate credit markets globally as longer-term Treasury yields continue to rise, leading borrowers from New York to Tokyo to delay bond sales and strategists to warn of trouble ahead.Gauges of credit fear jumped in Europe for investment-grade and high yield debt on Friday. Two borrowers that had expected to sell bonds in the U.S. opted to push their offerings into next week, after a stronger-than-expected jobs report brought fresh inflation concerns and lifted the 10 year Treasury rate briefly above 1.6%. The extra yield that investors demanded to own U.S. corporate bonds increased 4 basis points on Friday to 96 basis points, the biggest jump since Nov. 12, Bloomberg Barclays index data show.In the U.S. junk market, Ronald Perelman’s Vericast Corp. withdrew a $1.775 billion bond offering after failing to reach an agreement with investors on terms. And in Asia, two state-owned firms in India withdrew planned rupee note sales on Thursday and at least three Japanese companies have put off yen debt offerings in recent days.Still, there are signs that the party isn’t over just yet for corporate bonds. In the U.S. credit derivatives market, the Markit CDX North American Investment Grade Index, which investors use to hedge against defaults on company notes, fell from a four-month high, signaling that firms trading that instrument are a bit less concerned about credit risk. Dealers expect as much as $50 billion of bond sales next week, after more than $65 billion of sales this week.But market sentiment may be shifting. On Thursday, companies selling bonds in the U.S. got orders for just 1.8 times the amount of debt for sale, far below the average of 3.2 times for this year or four times for all of last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Strategists are starting to sound alarms. Bank of America Corp. cut U.S. investment-grade credit to underweight in a note dated Thursday, citing its expectations that yields will continue to rise, which will likely push credit spreads wider. The underweight is a temporary trade, strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote.Citigroup Inc. warned high-grade investors to “brace for fund outflows” in a Thursday note. Spread tightening is no longer offsetting rising Treasury yields, strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote, adding that a flight-toward shorter duration strategies may be coming.The speed at which rates have risen is a concern for Barclays Plc, which is watching for a “shift in sentiment” on credit, according to a Friday note. Spreads have been resilient so far, “but there is some risk for spreads in the near term from a more disorderly move higher in rates,” strategists Bradley Rogoff and Shobhit Gupta wrote.Sentiment soured Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told a Wall Street Journal webinar that the recent run-up in yields was notable, but declined to be drawn on what tools might be used if disorderly conditions or any persistent tightening in financial conditions threatened the Fed’s goals. With energy prices rising and Covid-19 vaccines fueling bets that an economic rebound will spur inflation, financing costs have started to bounce back from recent lows.In Europe, issuance remains robust for now, and notwithstanding recent bouts of turmoil, selling bonds remains cheaper than it was at the beginning of the coronavirus crisis.Companies and governments have sold over 407 billion euros ($487 billion) of bonds so far this year, the region’s fastest pace of issuance ever, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Issuers want to take advantage of this supportive environment provided by the central banks, before the market starts to anticipate tapering,” said James Cunniffe, director for corporate syndicate at HSBC Holdings Plc. “As we enter the second quarter, we expect to see a more normalized level of supply reverting back to previous years’ volumes.”U.S.Mobile gaming company Playtika Holding Corp. sold its debut junk bond Friday.A group of unsecured lenders to Hertz Global Holdings Inc. are proposing an alternative reorganization of the rental car company that would take it public, a move that counters a plan to sell the company to two investment funds for as much as $4.2 billion.For deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeBooming ethical debt sales have increased the market share of green, social and sustainability debt to 17% of this year’s syndicated debt volumes, from around 7% a year earlier.The much maligned London interbank offered rate is finally within sight of retirement after the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that the final readings for most rates will take place on Dec. 31The Republic of Italy’s debut green bond was the most-subscribed deal in Europe’s primary market this week, according to data analyzed by BloombergAsiaChina’s Ji’an Chengtou Holding Group was the sole borrower selling a dollar bond on Friday.“Inflation is likely to rise sharply in developed and emerging markets in the coming months on unfavorable base effects and higher commodity prices,” said Michael Biggs, macro strategist and investment manager at GAM in London. “We do not think the rise in inflation will be sustained, but it could scare the market”Combined with relatively lower liquidity versus investment grade and potential outflows, Asia high yield is ripe for a correction, according to Ek Pon Tay, a senior portfolio manager for emerging market debt at BNP Paribas Asset ManagementIn mainland China, a recent jump in defaults has led investors to favor safer assets, which is being reflected in smaller risk premiums for local-currency top-rated corporate bonds(Updates figures throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.