Tesla Gets Green Light to Start Delivering Model 3 in Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. was cleared to begin delivering its Model 3 sedans across Europe, according to Dutch vehicle authority RDW.

Deliveries should start in February and, as happened in the U.S., the first sales in Europe will be for the Model 3 Long Range Battery variant, according to Tesla.

Starting Model 3 deliveries in Europe is a key priority for Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. He’s pointed to sales of the sedan in Europe and China as a main reason he isn’t concerned about any potential setback caused by the U.S. federal tax credit toward Tesla purchases halving to $3,750 as of Jan. 1.

The company also said in its third-quarter shareholder letter that, “The mid-sized premium sedan market in Europe is more than twice as big as the same segment in the U.S.”

