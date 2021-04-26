U.S. markets closed

Tesla grows 74% in the first quarter, besting expectations as its shares ease after hours

Alex Wilhelm
·2 min read

Today after the bell, American electric car company Tesla reported its Q1 2021 financial performance. The company lost modest ground on the stock market after its news broke.

For the broader electric vehicle and battery startup market that has pursued many SPAC-led combinations in recent months, the generally positive Tesla trailing results could prove a boon, underscoring continued market demand for their category's hardware.

Turning to the numbers, in the first three quarters of the year, Tesla generated revenues of $10.389 billion, gross profit of $2.215 billion and net income of $438 million.

Tesla earned adjusted net income of $1.052 billion, leading to diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.93. The street had expected the company to report $10.29 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $0.79. Shares of Tesla are off around 1% in after-hours trading, after the company reported its top and bottom-line beat.

Tesla grew sharply compared to its year-ago period, in which the company generated $5.985 billion in top-line revenue, leading to just $68 million worth of net income. Compared to that year-ago period, Tesla's Q1 2021 saw its revenues expand by 74%, its automotive gross margin improve by just under 1% (95 basis points), its aggregate gross margins better themselves by slightly less (70 basis points), and its net income explode 1,850% while its adjusted net income grew by an also impressive 304%.

In the same three-month period, Tesla's operating cash flow came to $1.641 billion. The company can comfortably self-fund at that pace of cash generation. That's underscored by the fact that Tesla closed its first quarter with cash and cash equivalents worth a total of $17.1 billion.

Tracking neatly with its 75% revenue growth was automotive production growth of 76% in the first quarter, with the company producing 180,338 cars, far above its year-ago Q1 tally of 102,672 units. Deliveries of vehicles rose 109%, to 184,877, over the same timeframe.

The company's solar and energy storage businesses also posted material growth: Solar deployments rose 163% to 92 megawatts, while storage deployment rose 71% to 445 megawatt hours.

Turning to outlook, Tesla told investors in its deck that "over a multiyear horizon, [the company expects] to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries." The company added that it anticipates Tesla Semi deliveries to commence this year, adding another revenue line to the company's product mix.

Looking ahead, investors expect Tesla adjusted net income to rise to $0.99 per diluted share this quarter, off of revenues totaling $11.39 billion.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Hitting Lowest Level Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back Monday as investors took advantage of the lowest levels in seven weeks to pile back in.The largest cryptocurrency rose as much as 13% to above $54,000, the biggest intraday gain since early February.The move comes as JPMorgan Chase & Co. is preparing to introduce an actively managed Bitcoin fund to some clients as soon as this summer, Coindesk reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The rebound reverses a two-week slump that had pushed Bitcoin below its 100-day moving average amid technical warnings from Wall Street and fears of a growing crypto bubble.Some pinned Monday’s move on a tweet Saturday from billionaire Elon Musk, who in the past has affected prices with his comments on the social platform.In a potential reference to cryptocurrencies, the Tesla Inc. founder asked “What does the future hodl?”, using a term often seen as meaning “hold on for dear life” that supporters use to refer to buying and holding their digital assets.After markets closed in New York on Monday, Musk’s Tesla Inc. quarterly results revealed that it spent $1.2 billion on Bitcoin in the first quarter and made $101 million selling it during that period. Musk had disclosed the crypto investment in February and the announcement subsequently helped fuel a red-hot rally for the digital asset.Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks also rose. Monex Group Inc. gained 7.1%, while Remixpoint Inc. increased 7% and Ceres Inc. added 6.1%. In the U.S., Coinbase Global Inc. gained 4.4%, while Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped 6.3%.Bitcoin has retained a gain of about 80% year-to-date as big-name investors endorse it and institutions from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to Bank of New York Mellon advance their offerings around cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan’s John Normand reiterated in a note Friday that Bitcoin’s ascent has been steeper than any other financial innovation or bubble of the past 50 years.“Crypto bulls breathed a sigh of relief as last week’s deep rout across the space failed to extend,” Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank, wrote in a note. However, “it has quite a wall to climb to fully neutralize the recent selloff(Updates to add Tesla’s Bitcoin sale in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nio: Ahead Of Earnings, This EV Play Looks Compelling

    The big day is approaching quickly. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Nio (NIO) plans to release its unaudited first-quarter 2021 financial results on April 29, after the markets close. Without a doubt, the conference call will be of great interest to the trading community. After all, NIO stock is among the most heavily traded electric vehicle (EV) stocks – not quite rivaling Tesla (TSLA), but popular nonetheless. The company has come a long way, to say the least. Just a year ago, there was talk on social media that Nio’s very existence was imperiled. Today, there’s no shortage of data to prove the skeptics wrong. A Quick Look At NIO Stock Would you believe that as recently as May of last year, NIO was technically a penny stock? (the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission defines a penny stock as one that’s trading for less than $5). That was when Nio was still considered a “show-me story.” However, in the following months, NIO stock broke out in a big way. The rally was relentless, with the stock catapulting to a 52-week high of $66.99 on January 11, 2021. Clearly, in early 2021, NIO’s days as a penny stock were in the rear-view mirror. By April 23, the stock had moved back to the $41 level. This is perfectly normal and healthy after such a powerful run-up in the share price. So now, we’re about to encounter what could be a make-or-break earnings event. Is this the catalyst that NIO needs to reclaim the $67-ish prior peak? Only time will tell, but recent data strongly suggests that Nio is continuing to deliver – literally. Undeniable Growth There’s no other way to say it: Nio’s update for the company’s March and first-quarter 2021 vehicle deliveries was nothing less than spectacular. It’s not every day that you’ll encounter percentages like these. We’ll start with the month of March, in which Nio delivered a total of 7,257 vehicles. That’s a fresh monthly record for the company, and it represents eye-popping 373% year-over-year growth. When we step back and analyze the full first quarter, the picture becomes even brighter. Nio delivered 20,060 vehicles during those three months, marking a new quarterly record for the company and signifying a 423% year-over-year improvement. Plenty Of Room As of March 31, 2021, Nio delivered 95,701 ES8, ES6 and EC6 model vehicles in total. That’s pretty impressive for a niche-market startup. Bear in mind, plenty of investors are snapping up shares of electric vehicle companies that haven’t actually delivered any vehicles to the public yet, such as Canoo (GOEV). What’s great about Nio is that the company’s vehicles are already on the roads. For the time being, though, NIO investors will need to be patient as the company continues to grow. It’s tempting to point to Tesla’s much larger vehicle-delivery numbers (184,000 during the first quarter of 2021) and feel frustrated because Nio isn’t there yet. That said, there’s room for more than one electric vehicle company to succeed in 2021 and beyond. As long as the industry is expanding and governments are promoting clean energy initiatives, Nio will have its place in this fast-emerging niche-to-mainstream market. Analysts Weigh In Turning to the analyst community, 7 Buys and 3 Holds have been assigned in the last three months. So, the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy. At $60.84, the average analyst price target suggests 48% upside potential. (See Nio stock analysis on TipRanks) Takeaway Investors should be aware that earnings events can be unpredictable, and the market’s response to released data can be somewhat irrational. Therefore, a patient position with a long-term view could be the best approach. Earnings events will come and go, but Nio’s robust delivery growth should sustain the company for the foreseeable future. Disclosure: On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • Texas Gains House Seats, N.Y. Loses as Census Hands Edge to GOP

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas will gain two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives under new Census numbers released Monday, while states in the Northeast and Midwest will lose seven in a shift of political clout to Republican strongholds before the 2022 midterms.The Census numbers showed the U.S. population grew much more slowly than expected, with fewer people migrating to the South and West than earlier projections.The result was an extraordinarily close battle for the last congressional seat, with New York losing one of its 27 House members by just 89 people, Census officials said.The bureau’s release of its decennial count of state populations begins the process of reshuffling the 435 House seats among the 50 states to account for population changes over the last decade.Those changes alone could be enough to decide the balance of power: Democrats hold a narrow advantage in the House now, with a margin of fewer than half a dozen seats.The states gaining seats are largely ones that former President Donald Trump won in 2020, while states President Joe Biden won -- including the so-called “Blue Wall” states of the industrial North -- are losers.Texas will gain two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will also each gain one seat each.Because the size of the House has been capped since 1911, those new seats must come at the expense of seven states: California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.And because the Electoral College factors in House representation, those states will lose influence in the 2024 presidential vote as well.At just 7.4%, the 2010s saw the second-slowest growth rate in the nation’s history, just ahead of the 7.3% growth of the 1930s, during the Great Depression. The total U.S. population as of April 1, 2020 was 331,449,281.And state-to-state migration is also slower than at any time since World War II. That means fewer congressional seats will be redistributed than at any time since Congress refused to allow reapportionment following the 1920 census.Texas had been expected to gain three seats and Florida two, and Arizona was also expected to gain a seat based on the Census Bureau’s own annual estimates. Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin attributed that difference to slower-than-expected growth, but officials said the discrepancy was within 1%.Alabama, Minnesota and Rhode Island were projected to lose seats but were spared a cut in the final numbers. Minnesota gained the seat New York lost.The average House seat will now represent 761,169 people, up from 710,767 from 2010.The Census Bureau sent questionnaires out in March 2020, just as the national lockdowns began, asking people to say where they lived by April 1. New York bore the brunt of coronavirus deaths early in the pandemic.California, while still the most populous state, will lose a congressional seat for the first time since it joined the Union in 1850. Montana will have two representatives for the first time since the 1980s.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately return a request for comment, but a spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said New York City did its part and blamed the state government.Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Group, expressed relief that New York hadn’t lost two seats as it has for the last eight Census counts.Some states, like New York, or interest groups might seek to challenge the count, given that it was conducted during a devastating public health crisis and amid Trump’s unsuccessful attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from the count and add a citizenship question.But a challenge to the numbers used would be “extremely uphill and difficult,” said Jeffrey Wice, an expert on redistricting, voting rights and census law. States, cities and civil rights groups have filed court challenges to reapportionment in the past, but the U.S. Supreme Court has uniformly rejected them, he said.“It’s very hard to challenge the Census Bureau over congressional reapportionment,” Wice added.There is one bright spot for Democrats, as demographic changes also mean that Republican bastions such as Texas are becoming more competitive, putting the party closer to its long-term goal of someday moving the Lone Star state back into the Democratic column.By September, the Census Bureau will release data that shows the shifting populations within states, helping them in redrawing their congressional district maps. That promises to set off contentious debates in states where partisan legislators draw the district lines.The release of the top-level apportionment data Monday was four months behind schedule, as the coronavirus pandemic hit just when the Census Bureau was beginning the constitutionally required national head count.The delayed start could create added chaos at the filing deadlines for next year’s congressional elections, as incumbents and their challengers won’t know which districts they’re running for until their campaigns have already started.It could also help force some House members to retire or run for higher office. On Monday, Representative Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, announced plans to run for the U.S. Senate after conceding that the new maps will make it harder for his Youngstown-area House district to stay in his party’s hands.(Updates with New York reaction in 17th, 18th paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

