Tesla hiring “high-volume” recruiters in Quebec

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Tesla is looking to hire recruiters in Quebec for a “high-volume” effort indicating the automaker’s plans to grow in Canada.

A job posting by the global battery-electric brand seeks “an extraordinary recruiter” with “strong business acumen, a passion for their craft, and a genuine commitment to providing an unforgettable candidate experience.”

CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting in August that the company could eventually ramp up to a dozen factories worldwide and did not rule out Canada as the site for its next Gigafactory. Tesla has met with nickel and graphite providers in Quebec and filed a disclosure with Ontario authorities to identify local manufacturing opportunities.

Tesla did not immediately return a request for comment Friday morning.

The company is expanding its capacity at its factories in Austin and Buffalo, New York. It has also ramped up production at its largest factory, in Shanghai, after several regional, COVID-related lockdowns this year.

Meanwhile, Panasonic, one of Tesla’s main battery suppliers, plans to grow its North American operations. The Japanese electronics company said Monday that it is considering sites in the U.S. for a second lithium-ion battery plant. That’s on top of a $4 billion battery plant planned for Kansas that will provide Tesla with high-capacity batteries.

Tesla was one of the few automakers to report a year-to-date gain in U.S. new vehicle sales on Thursday. Tesla said its domestic sales rose 68% for the first eight months of the year, to 345,440 units, from 205,297 for the same period a year ago.

Polestar, which is positioning itself as a Tesla challenger, reported that sales increased tenfold through August, to 5,659 units. Although the former Volvo brand is producing only a fraction of Tesla’s output, the company has been vocal about its goal to become a top global EV brand within the next three years.

 

 

 

