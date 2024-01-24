Tesla hit by first ever drop in annual profits amid electric car price war

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk gets into a Tesla car as he leaves a hotel in Beijing last May - Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Tesla has recorded its first ever drop in annual profits as it suffers the effects of an electric vehicle price war orchestrated by its chief executive, Elon Musk.

The company revealed on Wednesday night that operating profits in the fourth quarter of the year had almost halved to $2.1bn (£1.7bn).

It was the second straight drop and meant for 2023 as a whole, operating income fell by 35pc to $8.9bn, the first fall since the company turned profitable in 2020. The figures exclude a one-off tax gain that meant Tesla’s statutory profits rose sharply.

It caps a challenging year for Tesla and Mr Musk, in which the company has been overtaken as the world’s best-selling electric car manufacturer by China’s BYD and its chief executive has come under criticism for his leadership of Twitter.

Tesla dramatically cut prices over the course of last year as it faced growing competition both from legacy carmakers and Chinese upstarts, and as it seeks to qualify for US subsidies.

The price cuts have shrunk the margins Tesla makes on each car, causing profits to fall despite the company selling a record number of vehicles last year. It has also spent heavily on areas such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Tesla said revenue rose by 3pc in the fourth quarter to $25.2bn and climbed by 15pc for the year to a record $82.4bn.

Shares fell by 4pc in after-hours trading after the results were released as Tesla warned that growth will slow this year

BYD, China’s biggest electric car manufacturer, surpassed Tesla in global sales of electric cars at the end of last year, selling 526,409 vehicles in the fourth quarter to Tesla’s 484,507. It ended the company’s eight-year run as the world’s best-selling manufacturer, despite Mr Musk seeking to boost demand with price cuts.

The price of the company’s cheapest Model 3 in the UK has fallen from £48,490 at the start of 2023 to £39,990. The cuts have been partly down to an updated version of the car that is easier to produce.

Mr Musk has recently rattled shareholders by demanding a bigger stake in Tesla and threatening to build products outside the company if he does not get his way.

He said last week he would want to control 25pc of the company to protect it from takeovers as it develops new technology such as Optimus, a humanoid robot. The demand would amount to a gift worth around $80bn.

Tesla has gradually released more vehicles as it bolsters manufacturing operations and seeks to reach new types of motorists. It sold its first Cybertruck pick-up trucks at the end of last year and is developing a new cheaper vehicle that Mr Musk has said would cost $25,000.

The company has told suppliers that it expects to start mass production of a new mass-market vehicle it has codenamed “Redwood” by the middle of next year, Reuters reported yesterday.

It came as it emerged that Apple has pushed back the launch date for its long-rumoured electric vehicle and scaled back its self-driving features as the iPhone maker struggles with the shift from gadgets to cars.

The Californian tech giant has pushed back its internal target to launch a car from 2026 to 2028, according to Bloomberg. The vehicle will also have fewer advanced autonomous driving capabilities than first hoped.

Meanwhile Apple is finding the push into cars more challenging than it initially hoped.

Known internally as Project Titan, Apple has been working on the secretive project since 2014. The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on development, but is yet to come up with a prototype.

Its internal team has also gone through multiple restructurings and leadership changes.

The $3 trillion company has now downgraded its ambitions for the car’s self-driving capabilities at launch. The car will feature what is known as “level two” autonomous driving features - similar to Tesla’s Autopilot technology.

An Apple spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

