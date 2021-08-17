U.S. markets close in 1 hour

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Investigation

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Tesla, Inc. ("Tesla" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TSLA). Investors who purchased Tesla shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla.

Bronstein, Gewirtz &amp; Grossman, LLC
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On August 16, 2021, media outlets reported that the U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year. On this news, Tesla's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 16, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Tesla shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tsla. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tesla-inc-tsla-investor-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-investors-of-investigation-301356972.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

