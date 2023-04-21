Tesla Increases Price of Model S, X in US After Shares Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. increased prices of its Model S and Model X vehicles in the US, after the company’s shares slumped as steep markdowns earlier this year took a significant toll on profitability.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The starting price of variants of the premium Model S sedans and Model X sports utility vehicles were raised by $2,500, or about 2% to 3%, according to the automaker’s US website. The latest staring prices of both models are $87,490 and $97,490, respectively.

The move claws back some of the cuts that squeezed profit margins, and come just two days after Tesla lowered the price of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan for the second time this month.

Tesla shares slid nearly 10%, the most since Jan. 3, to $162.99 in New York on Thursday after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk indicated his company will keep cutting prices to stoke demand. The shares had gained 47% this year through Wednesday.

“We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” Musk told analysts late Wednesday.

Tesla Sinks as Musk Eyes More Price Cuts Despite Margin Squeeze

Tesla’s automotive gross margin excluding sales of regulatory credits dipped to 19% for the quarter, below the 20% threshold that Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn said three months ago the company expected to stay above this year.

Tesla remains ahead of other automakers in return on sales: In 2022, General Motors Co. reported an operating margin of 6.6%, while Ford Motor Co.’s was 4%.

Just hours before the price hikes were posted, Ford CEO Jim Farley said Tesla could start a price war and turn certain electric vehicle models into commodities.

Story continues

Tesla’s moves to bolster growth are “completely rational and should surprise no one,” Farley said at a charity event in Detroit. “Price wars are breaking out everywhere. Who’s going to blink for growth?”

Ford’s Farley Says Tesla Pricing Could Start an EV Price War

Tesla’s unique position among EV makers has drawn comparisons to the early days of Ford. Its early 1900s innovation — the moving assembly line — put other carmakers out of business by lowering costs to levels other companies couldn’t match.

Musk said Wednesday that Tesla isn’t looking to put competitors out of business, but to make its cars more accessible amid rising interest rates and stubborn inflation.

--With assistance from Dana Hull, Sean O'Kane and Danny Lee.

(Adds detail throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.