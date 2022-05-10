Tesla recalls 130,000 cars for overheating infotainment systems

For at least the third time this year, Tesla is recalling some of its cars over a software issue. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) published a notice on its website notifying owners of 2021 and 2022 Tesla Model S and X vehicles, as well as 2022 Model 3 and Y vehicles of an overheating issue affecting the infotainment system in their cars.

According to the agency, a software bug can cause the CPUs in those systems to overheat either when you’re about to fast charge the affected models or already in the process of doing so. Subsequently, the processor can slow down or restart when it gets too hot. “A lagging or restarting CPU may prevent the center screen from displaying the rearview camera image, gear selection, windshield visibility control settings, and warning lights, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA says in its notice.

The recall covers approximately 130,000 cars, Reuters reported on Tuesday. Tesla will issue an over-the-air update to address the issue. In a timeline Tesla shared on May 4th, the company said it wasn’t aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the bug. Tesla has so far issued 11 recalls this year, tying it with Dodge parent company Stellantis for fourth-most in 2022. Earlier in the year, the company recalled more than 817,000 cars over faulty seat belt chimes, putting this latest action among the smaller recalls Tesla has carried out recently.