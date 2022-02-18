U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,371.57
    -8.69 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,236.53
    -75.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,650.79
    -65.93 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.09
    -51.22 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.75
    -2.01 (-2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.30
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    -0.0380 (-1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3595
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9900
    +0.0610 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,025.00
    -2,246.39 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.24
    -11.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,527.03
    -10.34 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Tesla investigated over 'phantom braking' problem

·2 min read
A Tesla car
A Tesla car

The US government is investigating reports of Tesla cars braking unexpectedly on motorways.

The so-called "phantom braking" problem is being looked at by US regulator the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

It received 354 complaints in the past nine months and its investigation will cover approximately 416,000 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles from 2021-22.

Drivers say the issue occurs using the Autopilot driver assistance system.

The feature gives the vehicle control over some elements of braking and steering when driving, although it is not a substitute for a human driver.

Despite the name, Tesla recommends drivers remain vigilant and supervise their vehicle, noting the Autopilot ADAS system "does not make the vehicle autonomous".

Tesla is currently under investigation by the NHTSA over two other matters.

In December 2021, it disabled its Passenger Play feature that allowed games to be played on its touchscreen while the car is in motion, leading to an open investigation covering an estimated 580,000 vehicles.

And last August, the NHTSA started to look into the role of the Autopilot system in 11 crashes involving emergency vehicles, covering approximately 765,000 Tesla cars.

The NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has begun a "preliminary evaluation" into Tesla over the complaints. This is the stage before the agency could officially issue a recall of the vehicles.

It says there have been no crashes, injuries or fatalities as a result of the incidents.

"The complaints allege that while utilising the ADAS features including adaptive cruise control, the vehicle unexpectedly applies its brakes while driving at highway speeds," the report says.

"Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, at random, and often repeatedly in a single drive cycle.

"ODI is opening this preliminary evaluation to determine the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues."

The NHTSA makes customer complaints publicly available on its website, so consumers can compare vehicle safety.

In one complaint from 11 February 2022, the driver says: "Heavy braking occurs for no apparent reason and with no warning, resulting in several near misses for rear end collisions... this issue has occurred dozens of times during my five months and 10,000-mile ownership."

In another dated 3 February 2022, the user complains of "phantom braking for no apparent reason", stating that their car suddenly decelerated from 73mph down to 59mph "in two seconds".

The BBC has approached Tesla for comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Grandview Heights schools beginning process to evaluate needs for athletic complex, Stevenson

    While the second phase of Grandview Heights Schools' $55.2 million facilities project continues with the renovation of the high school, the district is beginning the process that could lead to improvements to the K-12 athletic complex and Stevenson Elementary.

  • Islanders beat Bruins, 4-1, to snap three-game losing streak

    Noah Dobson and Mathew Barzal each scored and had an assist, helping the New York Islanders snap a three-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

  • Kim Potter faces sentencing in killing of Daunte Wright

    Ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be sentenced Friday morning after a jury in Minneapolis found her guilty in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright.State of play: Prosecutors are asking Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu for a sentence of just over seven years — in the middle of the state's guidelines. The maximum sentence is 15 years. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Potter's attorneys

  • Crews restore power, clear debris after Alabama storms

    Roads were being cleared and crews were restoring power to thousands of customers after severe storms and possible tornadoes tore through several Alabama communities. One of the storms Thursday evening toppled a tree, crushing a mobile home with people inside in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, WBRC-TV reported. No serious injuries were reported, Leeds Mayor David Miller said.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whol

  • Volkswagen in talks to buy Huawei's autonomous driving unit: report

    The autonomous driving space might be seeing the marriage of two titans. Volkswagen is in talks with Huawei to acquire the latter's nascent autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday. Huawei said it has no immediate comment when contacted by TechCrunch.

  • Boeing names customer in 777 freighter deal as it readies to ramp up production

    Boeing builds around two 777 models per month, including its recently launched 777X, and plans to increase production to three a month in 2022, largely in response to the growing demand for freighter aircraft.

  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV ‘on schedule’ for November deliveries, CEO says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Fisker unveiled its Ocean EV SUV in late November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, with the goal of making the car “the world’s most sustainable vehicle.” CEO and chairman Henrik Fisker said that customers may be able to get their hands on the Ocean later this year.

  • GE Aviation gets $2.8 billion order from Asian airline

    An Asian airline has placed a nearly $3 billion order with Evendale-based GE Aviation to power the first Boeing 777-9 aircraft to fly from the region.

  • Ford Takes Top Tesla Talent

    Elon Musk does not have a reputation as being easy to work for. Leaving the electric vehicle (EV) leader also makes sense for top talent, because every major auto player wants to compete in this space. Now, it has happened again with a major player leaving Musk behind.

  • Tesla’s Latest Challenge? Consumer Reports Cut the Brand’s Ranking.

    Tesla is having a bad day that just got a little worse. Then media outlets, including Barron’s, reported that safety authorities have opened an investigation into Tesla ‘s driver- assistance features. The third bit of negative news is that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slipping in Consumer Reports’ automotive brand rankings, although the reason cited probably won’t be a huge concern for people who are upbeat about the stock.

  • Watch: Candela’s New 28-Foot ‘Flying’ Electric Boat Takes Its Maiden Voyage

    Will the electric vessel disrupt the boating world? The Swedish outfit thinks so.

  • Car carrier sailing for RI is ablaze, adrift off the Azores. Here's what we know

    A transport ship bringing cars to Rhode Island was ablaze and adrift in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after 22 crew members were evacuated.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal Florida crash

    Tesla Inc has been sued over an alleged suspension failure in a crash that killed the driver and a passenger in Florida last year and sparked a federal probe. The 2021 Model 3 vehicle had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions," according to the lawsuit filed by the driver's family in a Florida state court last week. The lawsuit said that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G. Garcia, brought the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

  • Li Auto Could Be Losing a Key Player. What It Means for the Stock.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao noticed a report that Li Auto's chief technology officer was leaving the company. That's a crucial position at car companies these days.

  • NHTSA opens probe into Tesla's 'phantom braking' issue following owner complaints

    The NHTSA announced on Thursday that it's opening an investigation into complaints by owners that Tesla Model 3/Ys would randomly decelerate while at freeway speeds, what's being called "phantom braking."

  • Cargo ship carrying new Porsches and VWs burns in the Atlantic [Updated]

    Panama-flagged cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with several Porsche and Volkswagen cars in its hold.

  • What we're driving: 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid

    It's rare that a vehicle can satisfy so many people with such diverse needs, but the 2022 Ford Maverick scores big on multiple levels.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFinally, a pickup truck that people can afford — and that's not impossible to park.And it's a hybrid, which means it gets great gas mileage — up to 42 mpg in city driving. With a starting price under $20,000, it's also a surprising entry-level model for a brand that

  • Smart Adaptive Headlights Will Soon Brighten U.S. Roads

    These high-tech headlights can illuminate the road better without casting glareBy Keith BarryAdaptive driving beam (ADB) headlights, also known as smart headlights, can shine more light onto the ...