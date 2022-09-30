U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.66
    -1.57 (-1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.30
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.32 (+1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9809
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1149
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7720
    +0.3290 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,489.41
    +61.60 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.57
    +2.14 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Tesla just gave us a fresh glimpse of its humanoid robot ahead of its big AI Day event. What we know so far about the Optimus project.

Tim Levin
·3 min read
Tesla Optimus
Tesla is expected to unveil a prototype of its Optimus robot on Friday at AI Day.Courtesy of Tesla

  • Tesla showed off a teaser of its future humanoid robot on Friday.

  • The company is hosting an AI Day event, where it will unveil a prototype of the robot.

  • The Tesla Bot, also named Optimus, will take over dangerous and repetitive manual labor from humans.

Tesla is expected to unveil a prototype of its long-awaited humanoid robot on Friday night, and investors are surely hoping it will be more than the flailing dancer in a robot suit we saw last summer.

The company is hosting an AI Day event where it'll provide updates on all sorts of advanced tech, including the Optimus robot (named after the Transformer). In teasing the event, Tesla tweeted out a video of robot hands moving into the shape of a heart. It's the most detailed depiction of the Tesla Bot yet.

Many specifics about Optimus remain a mystery, but Musk has laid out some details about the robot's design, capabilities, and importance to Tesla's business.

It's designed for manual labor

When announcing the Tesla Bot at the last AI Day, Musk said the robot will take over dangerous, boring, and repetitive tasks from humans. In the future, "physical work will be a choice," Musk said.

The bot will be 5-foot-8, weigh 125 pounds, and walk 5 mph. A face-mounted screen will display "useful information," and its "human-level hands" will be able to deadlift 150 pounds, Tesla said. One of the first applications for Tesla Bots will be in the company's car factories.

It will be 'friendly' and definitely not dystopian

Musk insists that the Tesla Bot will be smart and strong, but not smart or strong enough rise up against its human overlords. "You can run away from it and most likely overpower it," Musk said at AI Day 2021. "Hopefully that doesn't happen, but you never know."

During an interview in April, Musk said Tesla will include safety features that ensure "this doesn't become a dystopian situation."

It will use Tesla's automated driving tech

Given that Tesla is already developing neural networks and hardware for self-driving technology, it "kind of makes sense to put that onto a humanoid form," Musk said.

Optimus will "see" the environment around it using Autopilot cameras in its head and "think" using the computer found in Tesla's cars.

Musk sees it as Tesla's most important work

Musk has touted the robot project as "the most important product development we're doing this year." He's also predicted that it could eclipse Tesla's car business and change the nature of the US economy.

"What is the economy? It is, at the foundation it is labor. So what happens when there is no shortage of labor?," he said at the last AI Day.

Consumers will be able to buy one someday

In April, Musk predicted the Tesla Bot will be available to consumers in less than 10 years. It will be able to do household tasks like tidy up, make dinner, mow the lawn, shop for groceries, and take care of elderly family members, Musk said. By the time it's widely available it will cost "less than a car," according to Musk.

A grain of salt

Musk is adding the Tesla bot to a plate already piled high with ambitious projects that haven't seen the light of day.

There's the new Roadster, a $200,000 sports car that was supposed to launch in 2020 with acceleration-boosting rocket thrusters. Then there's the Cybertruck, a pickup truck that wowed onlookers with its stainless-steel body and doorstop shape when it debuted in 2019 but also hasn't materialized. For years, Musk has vowed that Teslas would soon be able to drive themselves.

Against this backdrop, it's difficult to know when to take Musk's pronouncements and timelines seriously. We'll all learn more about his robotic ambitions soon enough.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why cruise stocks are plunging today

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for cruise lines.

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • Where Will AbbVie Be in 3 Years?

    In spite of market turmoil, this year has been bright so far for AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV). The company's star drug Humira continues to grow, and even reached the milestone of more than $20 billion in sales last year. Its other immunology drugs and the neuroscience business also are thriving.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will look at 5 high-yielding dividend stocks to buy according to journalist investor Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer is Recommending These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks. The Short-Term Camp Vs The Silent Majority Following the Fed’s 75 basis point […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

    Meta Platforms is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion.

  • Bloom Energy Has a Sneaky Advantage Over Plug Power

    The fuel cell stocks are both gaining traction in hydrogen markets. Bloom Energy has the edge when it comes to materials.

  • Why Bluebird Bio Stock Is Taking Flight Today

    Shares of gene therapy company Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) were up by a healthy 12.4% on heavy volume as of 11:16 a.m. ET Friday morning. The biotech's stock appears to be getting a boost from both a broad upward trend across the biotechnology space today, as well as from rumors circulating on social media about a possible buyout. Bluebird scored two approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year for its one-and-done gene therapies: Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) and Zynteglo for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Better Buy: 3M or Stanley Black & Decker?

    Both Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) and 3M (NYSE: MMM) are Dividend Kings that have experienced a torrid 2022, with the former down 57% and the latter down 36%. Stanley Black & Decker's management started the year expecting a gradual easing of supply chain pressures and raw-material costs. Unfortunately, the supply chain pressures have proved unrelenting.For example,management started the year expecting $800 million in cost inflation, only to upgrade that figure to $1.4 billion in late April.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    With the S&P 500 index making new lows in 2022, it is crucial investors stay the course and continue adding high-quality businesses to their portfolios -- through dollar-cost averaging, if possible. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is currently light on profits yet is vital to the burgeoning U.S. e-commerce industry. Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) offer the beautiful pairing of high sales growth and strong free cash flow (FCF) creation and profitability.

  • Elon Musk texted before Twitter deal that 'drastic' action was needed to tackle bots

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s text messages, made public Thursday in his legal dispute with Twitter (TWTR), show he communicated about its fake account issues both before and after agreeing to buy it for $44 billion.

  • Why Carnival Stock Was Sinking Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL), the world's biggest cruise line operator, were tumbling today after the company badly missed estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Carnival continued to rebound from the pandemic in the third quarter, but its results fell short of expectations and it reported a significant loss. Revenue jumped nearly 80% sequentially from the second quarter to $4.31 billion, but that still missed analysts' consensus estimate of $5.07 billion.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best stocks to buy according to billionaire Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital. If you want to skip our introduction to the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now […]

  • Carnival (CCL) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates, Rise Y/Y

    Carnival's (CCL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance reflects solid booking trends owing to relaxed protocols and better alignment of land-based vacation alternatives.

  • Berkshire Board Member and Warren Buffett Crony David Gottesman Dies at 96

    David “Sandy” Gottesman, a Berkshire Hathaway board member, billionaire and longtime friend of Warren Buffett, died Wednesday at 96. In 1964, Gottesman founded the New York investment firm First Manhattan, which announced his death on its website. Gottesman befriended Buffett around the time that Buffett took control of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A) in 1965 and was an early investor in the company when its stock sold for a tiny fraction of its current price.

  • Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) closed the most recent trading day at $12.43, moving +1.14% from the previous trading session.

  • Biden administration scales back eligibility for student loan forgiveness. Here's who's affected

    The Biden administration updated its guidance Thursday about which loans would be eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness, closing the door to some borrowers.

  • Upstart Is Cornering This $2.1 Trillion Lending Market

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been one of Wall Street's most volatile stocks; in just under two years since going public, the stock's gone from $20 to $400 back down again -- a stressful ride indeed! The company is still young and has to prove to investors that it has the staying power to not only survive but thrive over the coming years. There is still a lot of work to be done on that front, but Upstart has seemingly found a niche that could help it to grow and establish itself enough to win back investors.

  • Why Carvana Sank as Much as 23.7% This Week

    Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) sank as much as 23.7% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Carvana operates in the used car market, enabling people to buy and sell used vehicles directly from their phones and have them delivered to their houses. CarMax -- one of Carvana's most prominent competitors -- does so as well but with an omnichannel dealership model.