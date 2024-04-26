Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla plans to lay off 693 employees at its facilities in Sparks, Nevada, a government notice showed, as part of its plan to cut more than 10% of its global workforce amid dropping sales and rising competition.

The notice was submitted to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation earlier this week.

A U.S. labor law requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify authorities 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.

Tesla said earlier this month it will lay off 6,020 employees in Texas and California. The company's global headcount was over 140,000 in late 2023, according to a filing with U.S. regulators.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in San FranciscoEditing by Chris Reese and Matthew Lewis)

