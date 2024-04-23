Tesla to lay off nearly 2,700 employees in Texas factory, notice shows

(Reuters) -Tesla will lay off 2,688 employees at its Texas factory, the electric vehicle maker said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

The notice on Monday was issued under the WARN Act, a U.S. labor law that requires companies with 100 or more employees to notify 60 days ahead of planned closings or mass layoffs.

Under pressure from falling sales and an intensifying price war, Tesla announced another round of layoffs last week, cutting more than 10% of jobs.

The global job cuts include 285 employees in Buffalo, New York.

Tesla's notice said that the layoffs will start on June 14.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

