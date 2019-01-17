Tesla Leans on California for Almost Half of Model 3s

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s home state of California accounted for almost half of all Model 3 registrations through the first 10 months of 2018, a sign that the electric-car maker is wildly popular in the Golden State but not yet ubiquitous in other parts of the country.

Through October 2018, the last month for which full data is available, California registered 39,606 Model 3 sedans, or 49.3 percent of all Model 3 registrations in the U.S., according to IHS Markit. Florida came in second with 4,064, or 5.1 percent. California is the most populous U.S. state with about 40 million residents, almost twice the size of Florida’s population.

IHS Markit tracks “total registrations,” which includes retail sales to individual customers as well as fleet sales.

Tesla began delivering the Model 3s in small numbers in 2017. In January, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it delivered 63,150 Model 3 vehicles during the fourth quarter. The company doesn’t release delivery figures by region or state but typically begins deliveries of new models in California.

