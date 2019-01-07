Tesla’s Life After Hell: 7 Charts Show Musk on Firmer Footing

(Bloomberg) -- One year ago, Tesla Inc. was struggling to turn out a few hundred Model 3 sedans in a week—and then things got worse. Elaborate plans for factory automation had to be scrapped at extraordinary cost, debts piled up and investors were spooked. At the lowest moments of 2018, Chief Executive Office Elon Musk said, the company bled $100 million a week.

To start 2019, Tesla is turning out more than 4,700 Model 3s each week. The electric-car maker has emerged from its year of existential uncertainty as one of the most valuable car companies in the world, with a stock value greater than Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., BMW AG and, depending on the day of the week, Daimler AG. This may end up helping the company reduce its debt obligations and limit future borrowing costs. The hot mess that was last year has, somewhat surprisingly, forged Tesla into a company on more solid footing for the year ahead.

As more cars roll out, money is flowing in. The Model 3 is now generating more revenue than any other sedan in the U.S., and Tesla’s cash flows have flipped from burning about $1.7 billion in the first half of 2018 to generating $774 million in the third quarter. (Results for the fourth quarter and full year are expected in February.)

A decade after cobbling together its first car, Tesla and its havoc-making CEO still have much to prove. But the question of whether Tesla would ever make the leap to mass manufacturing has been answered. Here are seven themes capturing Tesla’s tumultuous year of “production hell” and indicating where the company could go next.

Finally Cashing In on Mass Production

In the final weeks of 2018, Tesla sold its 500,000th car. That milestone took 10 years to achieve. The next half-million car deliveries will take about 15 months, if the company maintains its current pace, which would make Tesla both the first automaker in the world to sell 1 million electric vehicles and the first major American carmaker to emerge in nearly a century.

Tesla sold almost as many cars in 2018 as all the years that came before it, combined. This growth fueled Tesla’s climbing shares, which rose more than 50 percent from an October low—after Musk lashed out at the Securities Exchange Commission over his punishment for problematic posts about taking the company private—to a December high. In the closing weeks of 2018, Tesla’s market capitalization overtook Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler as the third most-valuable automaker. Since then, the two have vied back and forth for the spot.

It’s worth remembering just how unlikely this happy ending for the year seemed back in the spring. Tesla had spent billions in preparation for the Model 3, building the world’s biggest battery factory in Nevada, expanding production facilities in California, hiring thousands of new employees and assembling an army of robots with the intention of building the automated factory of the future. When those plans went awry, the spending continued—but without the revenue that Tesla was counting on from selling Model 3s.

In March, Moody’s downgraded Tesla’s unsecured debt to seven steps into junk. At one point, Musk told Axios on HBO, his company was “within single-digit weeks” of running out of money.

The turning point came in in the third quarter after Model 3 production suddenly doubled to more than 4,000 cars a week, and the money started to flow into the company, not just out. The chart below shows Tesla’s free cash flow since 2012. With each progressive car launch, Tesla dug deeper into its pockets than ever ever before. Musk told Bloomberg Businessweek in July that it was Tesla’s “last bet-the-company situation.” A few months later, Musk said Tesla had moved into the black for good.

“As Tesla delivers steady cash flow, a new group of investors will begin taking positions, helping drive shares higher,” said Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch.

All analysts surveyed by Bloomberg now predict that Tesla will turn a profit in the fourth quarter, with an average estimate of $206 million on a GAAP basis. That’s a major reversal from April, when analysts’ consensus was for a fourth-quarter loss of about $234 million. The change in expectations for Tesla’s 2019 free cash flow are even more stark, flipping to about $837 million from negative $795 million as of early May.

