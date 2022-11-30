Tesla has lost its shine among some previously diehard fans, following Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover

Elon Musk in a Tesla Roadster. James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

The Tesla brand has become unpopular with some former fans, following Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

Some even say they're trading in their vehicles, according to their Twitter posts.

Investor sentiment toward Tesla has also declined since Musk's Twitter deal, per Morgan Stanley.

Some Tesla fans are feeling less than enthusiastic about the EV company since Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

Scores of them have been expressing their frustration in tweets accompanied by the #nevertesla hashtag to show they have sworn off Tesla.

Some drivers even say they've traded in their Teslas after watching the billionaire's antics at Twitter.

One said: "I drive a @Tesla and have @TeslaSolar powering my house. But we've bought a @Polestar and have a second on order and every day @elonmusk makes me glad we are moving away from his products. #nevertesla."

A scroll through the #nevertesla hashtag brings up many similar sentiments.

Other users, who don't appear to have ever been particular fans of Musk, are also using the hashtag. "Am in the market for an electric car to replace 6y old sedan," another user said. "More I see @elonmusk whining here and promoting fascists, more aligned I get to avoid buying a Tesla. #NeverTesla #MuskIsATroll."

Investor sentiment toward Tesla has also recently declined, according to a Morgan Stanley survey.

Around 65% of the survey's respondents said Musk's highly publicized dramas at Twitter "will have a negative or slightly negative impact on Tesla's business going forward." One potential risk could be a drop in consumer sentiment or demand, Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.

In addition, Tesla drivers say they are facing aggression on the road. An August report from Axios found Tesla drivers in Iowa were "routinely heckled, cut off in traffic, and blocked from charging stations." Many Tesla drivers blamed the treatment on the behavior of Musk and the news cycle in the months before his Twitter purchase, per Axios.

Tesla drivers who had been subject to abusive comments were also interviewed by the Guardian. However, the comments were most likely a result of the perpetrators hating EVs rather than Musk specifically, per the outlet.

Insider contacted Tesla for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

