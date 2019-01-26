Tesla is made in Fremont, so it's not surprising local police bought a Model S patrol car

Twitter More

Facebook More

Fremont, Calif., in the San Francisco Bay Area is home to electric car company Tesla's massive vehicle factory and it'll soon be the home to what's believed to be the first U.S. police department with a Tesla in its fleet.

Fremont police bought a used 2014 Tesla Model S 85 kWh battery version from Tesla a year ago. They have the bill to show it cost $61,478.50. Now after updating the vehicle with more than $4,000 in modifications to make it look and act like a police car with lights, a push bumper, interior prisoner seating and partition, and bulletproofing, the first Tesla patrol car is almost ready for its debut. Read more...

More about Police, Tesla, Electric Vehicles, Tech, and Transportation