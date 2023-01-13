U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,000.50
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,314.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,511.25
    -23.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,888.00
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.55
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.10
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    -2.22 (-10.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5300
    -0.7830 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,879.86
    +734.03 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.09
    +10.96 (+2.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,840.23
    +46.19 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Tesla: we are making Model Y, Model 3 more accessible to customers

Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla said on Friday that the electric vehicle maker, which cut prices of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. and Europe overnight, was able to provide its cars at a more accessible price because cost inflation was normalising.

"At the end of a turbulent year with interruptions to the supply chain, we have achieved a partial normalisation of cost inflation, which gives us the confidence to pass this relief onto our customers," a spokesperson for Tesla Germany said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)

Recommended Stories

  • Japan Dec core CPI tipped at 41-year-high 4.0%, twice BOJ's 2% target - Reuters poll

    Japan's core consumer prices likely rose 4.0% in December, double the Bank of Japan (BOJ)'s 2% target, hitting a fresh 41-year-high, a Reuters poll of economists showed on Friday, testing the central bank's sustained easy-money policy. At its first 2023 rate review next week, the BOJ is expected to debate whether further steps are needed to address market distortions after a surprise tweak last month to its policy, which sets some overnight rates below zero and targets the 10-year government bond yield around zero. Investors tested that policy on Friday, pushing the 10-year yield above the newly set 0.5% top of the BOJ's target band before a wave of emergency bond buying by the central bank reined it back in.

  • Global Funds Flock Back to China Stocks as Sentiment Shifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds are returning to China’s onshore stock market in full force as the nation emerges from Covid restrictions and pivots to pro-growth policies. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionOffshore investors add

  • Ionos, Euro Group Set to Reopen Europe’s Moribund IPO Market

    (Bloomberg) -- United Internet AG’s web-hosting unit Ionos Group and motor parts maker Euro Group are set to be the first major companies to try to open up Europe’s market for initial public offerings after months of quiet. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in T

  • Exclusive-China to allow Didi apps back online, in latest sign of regulatory thaw-sources

    (Reuters) -Chinese authorities are set to allow Didi Global's ride-hailing and other apps back on domestic app stores as soon as next week, five sources told Reuters, in yet another signal that their two-year regulatory crackdown on the technology sector is ending. Didi has been awaiting authorities' approval to resume new user registrations and downloads of its 25 banned apps in China as a key step to resume normal business since its regulatory troubles started in mid-2021. The lifting of the new user ban and app resumption for its flagship ride-hailing services and other business could take place before the Lunar New Year which begins on Jan. 22, said four of the sources.

  • 5 Expensive Liquors That Are Worth the Price

    You're ready to splurge on a good bottle of liquor, but you want to get your money's worth. The last thing you want is to pay a premium for a bottle that doesn't wow your tastebuds, so you're...

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionWho will step in to plug this enormous

  • Inflation will surprise investors again in 2023: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Is Building a Base Pattern: Can We Build a Case to Buy?

    Shares of steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs were raised to an "overweight" (buy) recommendation by an influential sell-side firm Thursday. Trading volume does not (yet) fit the classic picture which would show us increasing volume from the "head." The candles show a bottom reversal pattern in late October but candles do not give us price targets.

  • Why Tesla Stock Went Into Reverse on Thursday

    After riding 3.8% higher yesterday on news of a factory expansion in Texas, and a new factory that the company might build in Indonesia, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is giving back about half of yesterday's gains. Expanded production capacity in the United States and Southeast Asia is good, but China remains Tesla's production powerhouse, with the Shanghai factory where Tesla builds more electric cars than anywhere else. According to the company's published plans, Shanghai was supposed to play an even bigger part in Tesla's production strategy, with a stage three expansion scheduled to begin in mid-2023 that would lift production capacity of the factory to 2 million cars per year.

  • This Semiconductor Stock Has Doubled Since July: Here's How to Play It Now

    Amkor Technology is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging, design, and test services. Its share price has doubled from its July low so let's check out the charts to see if more gains are possible.

  • Jamie Dimon Is Changing His Tune About an Economic Hurricane. He’s Not Alone.

    Coinbase cuts staff amid a battered crypto market, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are in the FTC’s sights over pricing, European luxury car makers are after the EV market, and other news to start your day.

  • Up 35% in This Bear Market, Is Devon Energy Still a Winner?

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), however, didn't get the memo that we're in a bear market. The oil company significantly outpaced the broader indexes, rising almost 35% since the onset of the downturn, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Here's a look at what fueled Devon's remarkable return and whether it can continue producing strong results for its investors.

  • TOURMALINE DECLARES $2.00/SHARE SPECIAL DIVIDEND, PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND 2023 GUIDANCE UPDATE

    Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU) ("Tourmaline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a special dividend and provide an operational and 2023 guidance update.

  • /C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc./

    Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") has received permission for an early start to the construction of its lithium converter in Guben, Germany (the "Guben Converter"). The first significant work onsite for this strategic critical mineral project is expected within the upcoming next weeks.

  • Top-Rated Halliburton Stock Breaks Out; Gets Upgrade With 21% Upside Ahead Of Jan. 24 Earnings

    Top-ranked energy stock Halliburton broke out of a cup-with-handle pattern ahead of Jan. 24 earnings.

  • Natural Gas Prices In Europe Ease, But The Energy Crisis Isn't Over Yet

    Natural gas prices in Europe, while now considerably lower than in summer 2022, are likely to stay much higher than the historical average in the short to medium term

  • Russian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow. Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods of last year as the industry struggled to source parts and establish new supply chains following the imposition of the sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. "The issues with sanctions and unprecedented pressure on the Russian market on all fronts, of course, could not but affect the automotive industry," the head of the AEB's automobile committee, Alexey Kalitsev, told a briefing.

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Gets a Quantitative Upgrade

    International Flavors & Fragrances was upgraded by TheStreet's Quant Ratings service Wednesday. Let's check and see if the charts and the quantitative approach line up. In this daily bar chart of IFF, below, I see an improving technical picture.

  • PC Shipments Crashes in Q4 on Weak Demand, Macroeconomic Woes

    Macroeconomic headwinds, tepid consumer demand for PCs and high inventory levels induces the steepest personal computer shipment decline in years in the fourth quarter, according to Gartner.

  • Volkswagen Group deliveries lowest in over a decade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Volkswagen Group reported its lowest sales in over a decade in 2022 as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine upended supply chains, and a fourth-quarter recovery risks running into further challenges this year. The German group, whose brands range from mass-market VWs and Skodas to premium Audis and Bentleys, said on Thursday it delivered 8.3 million vehicles to customers last year. That indicates it will remain in second place globally for the third year in a row behind Japan's Toyota Group, which by November had already produced over 9.5 million cars.