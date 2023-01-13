Tesla: we are making Model Y, Model 3 more accessible to customers

Tesla hands over first cars produced at new plant in Gruenheide

BERLIN (Reuters) - Tesla said on Friday that the electric vehicle maker, which cut prices of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles in the U.S. and Europe overnight, was able to provide its cars at a more accessible price because cost inflation was normalising.

"At the end of a turbulent year with interruptions to the supply chain, we have achieved a partial normalisation of cost inflation, which gives us the confidence to pass this relief onto our customers," a spokesperson for Tesla Germany said in a statement.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Rachel More)