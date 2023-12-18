Tesla, Mazda, Kia, Volvo among 2 million-plus vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including more than 2 million Tesla vehicles for issues with the cars' autopilot feature.

Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

Here are the vehicle recalls published by the NHTSA from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12.

See what else is being recalled: Check USA TODAY's recall database

Tesla car recalls 2023: Check the full list of vehicle models recalled this year

Tesla recall: Autosteer issue could lead to increased crash risks

Tesla is recalling 2,031,220 of its 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with all versions of Autosteer leading up to Dec. 7, 2023, when those models got the recall remedy. The company issued the recall because "in certain circumstances when Autosteer is engaged, and the driver does not maintain personal responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene as necessary or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not engaged, there may be an increased risk of a crash," the company said in a report to NHTSA.

To remedy the issue, Tesla will release an over-the-air software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 10, 2024.

Owners can contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-23-00-008.

Recalled vehicles:

2012-2023 Tesla Model S

2016-2023 Tesla Model X

2017-2023 Tesla Model 3

2020-2023 Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model 3, shown here in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 26, 2018, is among those vehicles recalled by Tesla for an Autosteer update.

Mazda pickup recall: Replacement air bags may be installed incorrectly

Mazda is recalling 12,741 of its 2004-2006 B-Series pickup trucks that received replacement front passenger air bag inflators under a previous recall because the replacements may have been installed incorrectly. The air bag may not deploy as intended in the event of a crash and could increase the risk of injury, the company said in a report to NHTSA.

Story continues

Dealers will inspect and reinstall the front passenger air bag inflator, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 12, 2024. Owners may contact Mazda customer service at 1-800-222-5500 Option 6. Mazda's number for this recall is 6423L.

Recalled vehicles:

2004-2006 B-Series

Mercedes-Benz recall: SUVs may have electrical issue

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 164 of its 2021-2022 GLE 350 and GLE 450 SUVs because a 12-volt ground connection under the driver seat may not be secured properly, resulting in the ground connection overheating and the potential risk of a fire, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and secure the 12-volt ground connection as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 6, 2024. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372.

Recalled vehicles:

2021-2022 GLE 350

2021-2022 GLE 450

Lamborghini recall: Sports cars may have lighting issue

Lamborghini is recalling 7,805 of its 2015-2024 Huracan sports cars because the headlights may be adjustable beyond U.S. market standards. Incorrectly adjusted headlights may result in reduced visibility for the driver and other motorists, and could increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the infotainment system software to deactivate the headlight functions for Tourist Mode and the Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS), free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 1, 2024. Owners may contact Lamborghini customer service at 1-866-681-6276. Lamborghini's number for this recall is L62X-R.01.24.

Recalled vehicles:

2015-2024 Lamborghini Huracan

The Lamborghini Huracan during the 87th Geneva International Motor Show on March 7, 2017.

Harley-Davidson recall: Some motorcycles may have handling concerns

Harley-Davidson is recalling 1,464 of its 2023 FLHXSE Street Glide CVO motorcycles because they may react unexpectedly and become difficult to control when traveling at certain high speeds, especially on rough roads or through wind gusts, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will update the engine control module software and install a ballast and strap, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 22, 2023. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson customer service at 1-800-258-2464. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0185.

Harley-Davidson recalled vehicles:

2023 FLHXSE Street Glide CVO motorcycles

Indian Motorcycle Co. recall for crankshaft issue

Indian is recalling 1,215 of its 2023 Chieftain Elite, 2023-2024 Chieftain Dark Horse, Chieftain Dark Horse Icon, Chieftain Limited, Chieftain, Roadmaster Limited, Roadmaster Dark Horse, Roadmaster, Springfield, Springfield Dark Horse, and 2024 Roadmaster Elite motorcycles because the crankshaft position sensor may have been routed improperly, which can result in an engine stall and increase the risk of a crash and serious injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and reroute, or replace the crankshaft position sensor as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Dec. 28, 2023. Owners may contact Indian customer service at 1-877-204-3697. Indian's number for this recall is I-23-07.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Indian Chieftain Elite

2023-2024 Indian Chieftain

2023-2024 Indian Chieftain Dark Horse

2023-2024 Indian Chieftain Limited

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Dark Horse

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite

2023-2024 Indian Roadmaster Limited

2023-2024 Indian Springfield

2023-2024 Indian Springfield Dark Horse

Volvo recalls SUVs to fix second-row seatbelt

Volvo is recalling 2,911 of its 2015-2024 XC90 SUVs because the second-row seat belt buckle and lower belt anchor bolts may not be tightened properly. As a result, the second-row seatbelt buckle and anchorage may come loose in a crash, increasing the risk of injury, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and tighten the second-row seat belt buckle anchorage bolts, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 29, 2024. Owners may contact Volvo Car customer service at 1-800-458-1552. Volvo Car's number for this recall is R10259.

Recalled vehicles:

2915-2024 Volvo XC90

Kia: Some SUVs may unexpectedly deploy side air bags

Kia is recalling 2,300 of its 2023 Soul and 2024 Seltos SUVs because a manufacturing error may result in the side curtain air bags deploying unexpectedly. The inadvertent inflation of the side curtain airbag increases the risk of injury to an occupant and may also create a driver distraction increasing the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will inspect and replace both side curtain air bag modules as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Jan. 31, 2024. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC289.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 Kia Soul

2024 Kia Seltos

2023 Kia Soul crossover SUV.

BMW recall: Transmission oil leak concern

BMW is recalling 552 various 2023 model vehicles because the integrated transmission control unit's cover may not have been manufactured properly. The weld seam of the two halves of the control unit’s housing and cover could allow automatic transmission oil to leak into the transmission control unit, which could lead to a seizure of the transmission gears. That could affect vehicle handling and control and increase the risk of a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the transmission mechatronics module and the automatic transmission fluid, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Feb. 1, 2024. Owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417.

Recalled vehicles:

2023 BMW 3 Series (32)

2023 BMW 4 Series (46)

2023 BMW 5 Series (20)

2023 BMW 8 Series (13)

2023 BMW X3 (242)

2023 BMW X4 (20)

2023 BMW X5 (92)

2023 BMW X6 (49)

2023 BMW Z4 (22)

2023 Toyota Supra (16)

Contributing: Emily DeLetter

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Car recall check: Tesla, Mazda, Lamborghini among 2 million recalled