Tesla: Mercedes-Benz latest to join the Supercharger Network

Mercedes EVs will have access to Superchargers in 2024, and will come equipped with Tesla's NACS plug in 2025

Tesla (TSLA) has added yet another partner to its Supercharger network with German luxury giant Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) entering the mix.

Starting in 2024, Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle owners will have access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America, via the use of an adapter. In 2025, new Mercedes EVs in North America will have Tesla’s NACS port built into the cars for access to the Supercharger network.

The deal Mercedes struck is similar to Tesla’s other charging partnerships with Ford, GM, Rivian, and Volvo.

Signing on additional partners to Tesla’s own network could be a boon for the company’s top line. Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter estimated charging deals from partners could add upwards of $3 billion in revenue by 2030, and up to $5.4 billion by 2032.

Previously Tesla's Supercharger Network was seen as a competitive advantage for the EV-maker, one that was exclusive to Tesla owners—and viewed as the most reliable and ubiquitous in the US. Only recently has Tesla opened up access to other automakers, as funding from the Biden Administration's EV charger network buildout required open access. “Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said earlier this year.

As for Mercedes, Chairman Ola Källenius said in a statement: "To accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, we are dedicated to elevating the entire EV-experience for our customers - including fast, convenient, and reliable charging solutions."

He added: “That’s why we are committed to building our global Mercedes-Benz High-Power Charging Network, with the first sites opening this year. In parallel, we are also implementing NACS in our vehicles, allowing drivers to access an expansive network of high-quality charging offerings in North America."

In addition, Mercedes said its previously announced bespoke charging network will now integrate the Tesla NACS plug-in addition to the CCS1 plugs it currently planned to use. Mercedes says its High-Power Charging Network will have more than 400 Charging Hubs and 2,500 high-power chargers in North America by the end of the decade.

The first Mercedes chargers in North America will open by the end of 2023, and have both CCS1 and NACS plugs.

Mercedes is the first German automaker to sign on with Tesla’s NACS Supercharger Network in North America. It’s the second foreign automaker to sign on, following Sweden’s Volvo and subsidiary Polestar’s deal with Tesla, which was announced in June. Mercedes was a prior investor in Tesla, and at point owned 10% of the company before unloading its stake in 2014.

Other foreign automakers, like Volkswagen and Hyundai, are reportedly considering linking up with Tesla’s charging network as well.

Pras Subramanian is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.

