Tesla, Mercedes, and Jeep cars give owners the most problems, Consumer Reports says. These are the most and least reliable brands.

Consumer Report issued its annual ranking of the most and least reliable car brands.

Toyota topped the list, while Mercedes-Benz came in last for the first time ever.

Consumer Reports gathered data on more than 300,000 vehicles.

With car prices through the roof, it's more important than ever to buy a dependable car that won't need expensive repairs.

Consumer Reports released its annual ranking of the most and least reliable brands to buy a new car from on Tuesday.

The nonprofit outlet surveyed vehicle owners about issues they've experienced with their cars' engines, transmissions, electronics, and more. It used their answers to predict how new cars from most brands will hold up over time.

Lincoln, Ford's premium brand, shot up 14 places this year to become the only American brand in the top 10, which was dominated by Asian companies.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator. Lincoln

Some other big moves: BMW rose 10 places, while Chevrolet dropped the same amount. Tesla, which ranked second to last in 2021, jumped four slots.

2022 BMW iX. BMW

See the full list below.

Tesla Model 3. Tesla

Consumer Reports excluded a handful of brands including Porsche, Rivian, and Jaguar either due to insufficient information or a lack of models sold in the US.

24. Mercedes-Benz

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580. Tim Levin/Insider

Predicted reliability score: 26

23. Jeep

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Jeep

Predicted reliability score: 30

22. Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Tiguan. Volkswagen

Predicted reliability score: 31

21. GMC

2023 GMC Canyon. GMC

Predicted reliability score: 36

20. Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Chevrolet

Predicted reliability score: 40

19. Tesla

The Tesla Model Y. Tesla

Predicted reliability score: 40

18. Ford

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor. Ford

Predicted reliability score: 41

17. Cadillac

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Cadillac

Predicted reliability score: 42

16. Ram

2021 Ram 1500 TRX. FCA

Predicted reliability score: 42

15. Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Versa. Nissan

Predicted reliability score: 44

14. Volvo

The 2022 Volvo XC90. Volvo

Predicted reliability score: 45

13. Hyundai

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Hyundai

Predicted reliability score: 46

12. Genesis

Genesis G80. Genesis

Predicted reliability score: 52

11. Buick

The Buick Enclave. Buick

Predicted reliability score: 54

10. Lincoln

2023 Lincoln Corsair Lincoln

Predicted reliability score: 54

9. Kia

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid. Kia

Predicted reliability score: 54

8. Acura

The 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec. Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 57

7. Subaru

The 2023 Subaru Solterra. Subaru

Predicted reliability score: 59

6. Audi

Audi E-Tron Sportback. Audi

Predicted reliability score: 60

5. Honda

The 2023 Honda HR-V. Tim Levin/Insider

Predicted reliability score: 62

4. Mazda

The 2022 Mazda 3 Turbo Hatchback. Tim Levin

Predicted reliability score: 65

3. BMW

The BMW XM SUV. BMW

Predicted reliability score: 65

2. Lexus

The Lexus UX 250h. Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 72

1. Toyota

The 2022 Toyota Corolla. Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 72

