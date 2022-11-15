U.S. markets closed

Tesla, Mercedes, and Jeep cars give owners the most problems, Consumer Reports says. These are the most and least reliable brands.

Tim Levin
·3 min read
The 2023 Toyota Highlander.
The 2023 Toyota Highlander.Toyota

  • Consumer Report issued its annual ranking of the most and least reliable car brands.

  • Toyota topped the list, while Mercedes-Benz came in last for the first time ever.

  • Consumer Reports gathered data on more than 300,000 vehicles.

With car prices through the roof, it's more important than ever to buy a dependable car that won't need expensive repairs.

A Toyota dealership in Florida.
A Toyota dealership in Florida.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Consumer Reports released its annual ranking of the most and least reliable brands to buy a new car from on Tuesday.

Hyundai SUVs at a car dealership.
Hyundai SUVs at a car dealership.AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The nonprofit outlet surveyed vehicle owners about issues they've experienced with their cars' engines, transmissions, electronics, and more. It used their answers to predict how new cars from most brands will hold up over time.

Pickup trucks at a car dealership.
Pickup trucks at a car dealership in Littleton, Colorado.David Zalubowski/AP

Lincoln, Ford's premium brand, shot up 14 places this year to become the only American brand in the top 10, which was dominated by Asian companies.

The 2022 Lincoln Navigator.
The 2022 Lincoln Navigator.Lincoln

Some other big moves: BMW rose 10 places, while Chevrolet dropped the same amount. Tesla, which ranked second to last in 2021, jumped four slots.

2022 BMW iX
2022 BMW iX.BMW

Read more: The 15 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2022 from Kia, Tesla, Ford and more

See the full list below.

Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model 3.Tesla

Consumer Reports excluded a handful of brands including Porsche, Rivian, and Jaguar either due to insufficient information or a lack of models sold in the US.

24. Mercedes-Benz

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.
The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 580.Tim Levin/Insider

Predicted reliability score: 26

23. Jeep

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon SUV.
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.Jeep

Predicted reliability score: 30

22. Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Tiguan.
The Volkswagen Tiguan.Volkswagen

Predicted reliability score: 31

21. GMC

2023 GMC Canyon
2023 GMC Canyon.GMC

Predicted reliability score: 36

Read more: The $113,000 Hummer EV is packed with cool features, from a giant frunk to Crab Walk mode — see them all

20. Chevrolet

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.
The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox.Chevrolet

Predicted reliability score: 40

Read more: The 11 best hybrid SUVs to save you money on gas in 2022

19. Tesla

The Tesla Model Y electric SUV charging at a home.
The Tesla Model Y.Tesla

Predicted reliability score: 40

18. Ford

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor pickup truck.
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor.Ford

Predicted reliability score: 41

17. Cadillac

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.
The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.Cadillac

Predicted reliability score: 42

16. Ram

2021 Ram 1500 TRX
2021 Ram 1500 TRX.FCA

Predicted reliability score: 42

15. Nissan

The 2023 Nissan Versa.
The 2023 Nissan Versa.Nissan

Predicted reliability score: 44

14. Volvo

The 2022 Volvo XC90.
The 2022 Volvo XC90.Volvo

Predicted reliability score: 45

Read more: The 8 cheapest electric cars with at least 250 miles of range

13. Hyundai

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid SUV.
The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid.Hyundai

Predicted reliability score: 46

12. Genesis

Genesis G80
Genesis G80.Genesis

Predicted reliability score: 52

11. Buick

The Buick Enclave.
The Buick Enclave.Buick

Predicted reliability score: 54

10. Lincoln

2023 Lincoln Corsair
2023 Lincoln CorsairLincoln

Predicted reliability score: 54

Read more: Chevy just unveiled a $30,000 electric SUV coming next year. See the 10 cheapest EVs on the market right now.

9. Kia

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid.
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid.Kia

Predicted reliability score: 54

8. Acura

The 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec on a road in the trees.
The 2021 Acura TLX A-Spec.Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 57

7. Subaru

The 2023 Subaru Solterra electric SUV.
The 2023 Subaru Solterra.Subaru

Predicted reliability score: 59

6. Audi

Audi E-Tron Sportback.
Audi E-Tron Sportback.Audi

Predicted reliability score: 60

5. Honda

The 2023 Honda HR-V.
The 2023 Honda HR-V.Tim Levin/Insider

Predicted reliability score: 62

4. Mazda

The 2022 Mazda 3 Turbo Hatchback.
The 2022 Mazda 3 Turbo Hatchback.Tim Levin

Predicted reliability score: 65

3. BMW

The BMW XM SUV.
The BMW XM SUV.BMW

Predicted reliability score: 65

2. Lexus

A blue Lexus UX 250h.
The Lexus UX 250h.Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 72

1. Toyota

A blue 2022 Toyota Corolla.
The 2022 Toyota Corolla.Alanis King

Predicted reliability score: 72

