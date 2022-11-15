Tesla, Mercedes, and Jeep cars give owners the most problems, Consumer Reports says. These are the most and least reliable brands.
Consumer Report issued its annual ranking of the most and least reliable car brands.
Toyota topped the list, while Mercedes-Benz came in last for the first time ever.
Consumer Reports gathered data on more than 300,000 vehicles.
With car prices through the roof, it's more important than ever to buy a dependable car that won't need expensive repairs.
Consumer Reports released its annual ranking of the most and least reliable brands to buy a new car from on Tuesday.
The nonprofit outlet surveyed vehicle owners about issues they've experienced with their cars' engines, transmissions, electronics, and more. It used their answers to predict how new cars from most brands will hold up over time.
Lincoln, Ford's premium brand, shot up 14 places this year to become the only American brand in the top 10, which was dominated by Asian companies.
Some other big moves: BMW rose 10 places, while Chevrolet dropped the same amount. Tesla, which ranked second to last in 2021, jumped four slots.
Read more: The 15 longest-range electric cars you can buy in 2022 from Kia, Tesla, Ford and more
See the full list below.
Consumer Reports excluded a handful of brands including Porsche, Rivian, and Jaguar either due to insufficient information or a lack of models sold in the US.
24. Mercedes-Benz
Predicted reliability score: 26
23. Jeep
Predicted reliability score: 30
22. Volkswagen
Predicted reliability score: 31
21. GMC
Predicted reliability score: 36
Read more: The $113,000 Hummer EV is packed with cool features, from a giant frunk to Crab Walk mode — see them all
20. Chevrolet
Predicted reliability score: 40
Read more: The 11 best hybrid SUVs to save you money on gas in 2022
19. Tesla
Predicted reliability score: 40
18. Ford
Predicted reliability score: 41
17. Cadillac
Predicted reliability score: 42
16. Ram
Predicted reliability score: 42
15. Nissan
Predicted reliability score: 44
14. Volvo
Predicted reliability score: 45
Read more: The 8 cheapest electric cars with at least 250 miles of range
13. Hyundai
Predicted reliability score: 46
12. Genesis
Predicted reliability score: 52
11. Buick
Predicted reliability score: 54
10. Lincoln
Predicted reliability score: 54
Read more: Chevy just unveiled a $30,000 electric SUV coming next year. See the 10 cheapest EVs on the market right now.
9. Kia
Predicted reliability score: 54
8. Acura
Predicted reliability score: 57
7. Subaru
Predicted reliability score: 59
6. Audi
Predicted reliability score: 60
5. Honda
Predicted reliability score: 62
4. Mazda
Predicted reliability score: 65
3. BMW
Predicted reliability score: 65
2. Lexus
Predicted reliability score: 72
1. Toyota
Predicted reliability score: 72
Read the original article on Business Insider