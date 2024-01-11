Tesla Might Build a Gym Hammer Inspired by the Cybertruck

Getting your hands on Tesla’s Cybertruck is going to be difficult for the foreseeable future. But soon you may be able to pick up a Cybertruck-inspired gym hammer.

Electrek this week found a trademark application from Tesla for a “Cyberhammer.” It’s filed under the fitness equipment category. So, there’s a good chance it will be a fitness hammer shaped like a Cybertruck on a stick. And the publication said the timing of the trademark application suggests the Cyberhammer could show up soon in Tesla’s store.

Tesla has a history of selling Cybertruck-shaped products. The automaker two years ago launched a $50 whistle modeled after the electric truck, and it sold out in only a few hours.

But for the Cybertruck, a special sledgehammer almost makes too much sense. When the Cybertruck was first unveiled, the team took a real sledgehammer – the kind used for smashing, not exercising – to the side panel of the Cybertruck to demonstrate the durability of its stainless steel shell.

Still, it’s doubtful a Cyberhammer will do much to satisfy impatient consumers waiting for an actual Cybertruck, and it sounds like there’s a lot more waiting in store. Late last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained to investors that the Cybertruck’s unique design presents “enormous challenges” in terms of scaling production. He said, “We dug our own graves with the Cybertruck.”

Tesla said it expects production to ramp up to approximately 250,000 Cybertrucks per year. But Musk warned that his company likely won’t be able to reach those production numbers until 2025 at the earliest.

If you’re stuck on the waitlist, maybe you’ll at least be able to take out your frustrations with a Cyberhammer.



