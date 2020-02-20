Tesla Model 3 makes Consumer Reports 'Top Picks' list for 2020

Tesla's Model 3 is among the top 10 choices for car buyers in 2020, according to Consumer Reports. The nonprofit organization released its "Top Picks" of the year on Thursday, and it included Tesla's most affordable vehicle alongside cars from automakers including Toyota, Subaru, Honda, Kia and Lexus.

The Model 3 was chosen as one of three vehicles in the $45K-$55K category, alongside the Lexus RX and the Toyota Supra. CR lauded its "thrilling driving experience," including "impressive handling and quick precise steering [that] help it feel like a sports car." They did ding it slightly for having a "stiff ride" overall, but said that that's more than made up for by its long EV battery range and emission-free eco-friendly qualities.

Consumer Reports also specifically called out a worry about the Model 3 that "Autopilot, an optional system on the vehicle, does not require the driver to stay engaged, creating safety concerns." Tesla has always positioned Autopilot as a driver-assist feature that still requires a driver to be ready to take over control at a moment's notice, but critics have suggested its implementation can lead to misuse resulting in inattentiveness.

Clearly, that concern wasn't enough to prevent CR from counting the Model 3 among its top recommendations for vehicles in 2020. Tesla also ended up ranking 11th overall out of 33 automakers in Consumer Reports' 2020 automotive brand report card, climbing eight positions from last year. The Model 3, and the rapid improvements that Tesla was able to make in its production as it scaled assembly of the vehicle, clearly helped it in the eyes of the consumer-focused nonprofit.