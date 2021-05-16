U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,173.85
    +61.35 (+1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,382.13
    +360.73 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,429.98
    +304.98 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.00
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    27.52
    +0.16 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2155
    +0.0071 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    -0.0330 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4102
    +0.0050 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3470
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,314.44
    -4,043.87 (-8.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.33
    +39.77 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.61
    +80.28 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.47 (+2.32%)
     

Tesla's Model S Plaid may pack a retractable spoiler

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It's no secret that Tesla's Model S Plaid should be fast, but there are now hints that Tesla might tweak the design to handle that added performance. As Electrek has learned, The Kilowatts have spotted a Model S prototype (most likely the Plaid or Plaid+) with a retractable spoiler built into the trunk. The concept of an extending wing isn't new for sports cars, but this is an electric luxury sedan — it must be fast if the weight of the car isn't enough to keep it firmly planted.

Tesla has made ambitious performance claims for its tri-motor Model S variants. The 'standard' Plaid model is expected to reach a 200MPH top speed, accelerate to 60MPH in just under two seconds, and can reportedly complete a quarter mile in slightly over 9.2 seconds. The Plaid+ should be be even faster off the line.

There's no certainty either of the finished Plaid models will reach drivers with retractable spoilers built-in. A lot could happen between now and the base Plaid's late summer launch, let alone the mid-2022 debut of the Plaid+ variant. However, the test vehicle suggests that Tesla is determined to claim a performance advantage over rivals, and it's not leaning solely on the new Roadster to make that happen.

