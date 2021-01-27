The redesigned Tesla Model S interior swaps in a steering yoke

Nestled in its latest earnings report, Tesla included images of its upcoming Model S refresh. The renders provide a sneak peek of the vehicle’s interior, showcasing a cockpit that’s more in line with the Model Y and Model 3, and that is also available in the Model X. You can order the new Model S and Model X through Tesla’s website now, with deliveries scheduled to start as soon as April.

At the front of the car, there’s a larger horizontally-oriented display and a steering yoke that is likely to divide the Tesla fanbase. At the back, Tesla has included a screen for passengers. No matter which screen you’re on, Tesla says you’ll have access to an entertainment system with 10 teraflops of power. While comparing and counting flops isn’t as easy as it used to be, that’s enough juice to drive games like The Witcher 3.

Model S Plaid

The automaker also shared an image of the triple-motor equipped Model S Plaid, which will arrive later in the year ready to hit a top speed of 200 MPH. According to Tesla, the $138,490 Plaid+ version of the Model S will feature the capability to travel more than 520 miles on a single charge.

Both the updated Model S and Model X feature a new powertrain and battery system, as well as updates to their exteriors and other improvements. The newly revealed Model X Plaid can output the equivalent of 1,020 horsepower. It will start at $119,990.

Over the past couple of weeks, the company said it’s been retrofitting its Fremont factory to prepare for production on the new Model S and Model X. It plans to resume manufacturing the vehicles before the start of the second quarter of the year, increasing capacity as the year progresses.