Tesla’s Most Crucial Metric Drops to the Lowest in Three Years
(Bloomberg) -- The metric Tesla Inc. told investors early last year was most important to its executives is in steady decline.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World
Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is Fading
Fed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in March
Huawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip
Billionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform It
The carmaker reported this week that its operating margin shrank to 5.5% in the first quarter, the lowest since the last three months of 2020. The measure of profitability was at 16% when Zachary Kirkhorn, Tesla’s then-chief financial officer, said during an earnings call that it was key to the company.
“As a management team here, we’re most focused on what our operating margin is,” he said in January 2023, in response to an investor question on a different earnings metric. “That is what we’re primarily managing to now.”
Read more: Can Musk’s Robotaxi Dream Fix What’s Ailing Tesla?: QuickTake
Tesla shares have nevertheless soared since the company reported its latest results, after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk teased plans to put less-expensive vehicles into production as soon as late this year. The stock jumped 18% in the two sessions following the carmaker’s earnings release and rose as much 1.1% as of 1 p.m. Friday in New York trading.
Kirkhorn resigned as CFO in August of last year.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
How North Korea’s Man in the West Ran Afoul of US Authorities
Studio Behind Dune Eyes Growth, Even Without a Paramount Merger
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.