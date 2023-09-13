U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,609.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,382.75
    +26.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,862.20
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.72
    +0.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2490
    -0.0150 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    13.48
    -0.75 (-5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2487
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3270
    -0.0190 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,210.82
    +334.28 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.20
    +7.00 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.99
    -1.54 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,706.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Tesla is the most shorted stock in the market - and investors have bet against it more than any other name for 3 straight months

2
Phil Rosen
·2 min read
Elon Musk pose
Tesla CEO Elon Musk.Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto via Getty Images

  • Tesla was the most shorted US large-cap stock for the third consecutive month in August, securities firm Hazeltree said.

  • Charter Communications and Apple were the second and third most shorted large-cap names.

  • Tesla stock rallied as much as 10% on Monday after Morgan Stanley published a bullish research note.

Tesla was the most shorted large-cap stock in US markets last month, securities firm Hazeltree found in a new report.

Researchers wrote that Elon Musk's EV maker topped the list for the third consecutive month. A short position means investors are betting that the share price of a company will decline.

The second and third most popular large-cap stocks to short were Charter Communications and Apple, respectively, according to Hazeltree, which tracks 12,000 equities around the world.

Musk took to X on Monday in response to an article about Bill Gates' previous short position against Tesla.

"Taking out a short position against Tesla, as Gates did, results in the highest return only if a company goes bankrupt!" Musk wrote. "Gates placed a massive bet on Tesla dying when our company was at one of its weakest moments several years ago. Such a big short position also drives the stock down for everyday investors."

Meanwhile, Tesla stock surged as much as 10% on Monday after Morgan Stanley published a bullish research note and upgraded it to "Overweight."

Tesla has lofty upside potential because of its Dojo supercomputer, which the bank thinks could add another $500 billion to the company's market cap.

"The same forces that have driven AWS to reach 70% of Amazon total EBIT can work at Tesla, in our view, opening up new addressable markets that extend well beyond selling vehicles at a fixed price," analyst Adam Jonas said. "The catalyst? Dojo, Tesla's customer supercomputing effort in the works for the past 5 years."

Read the original article on Business Insider