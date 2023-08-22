Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tesla, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$13b ÷ (US$91b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Tesla has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Auto industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tesla compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tesla Tell Us?

The fact that Tesla is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 20% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Tesla is utilizing 236% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Tesla has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And a remarkable 987% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Tesla, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

