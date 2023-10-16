Tesla, Netflix Grab Earnings Spotlight This Week, Apple Rumored To Launch New iPads - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping
US Markets
Tesla, Netflix Grab Earnings Spotlight This Week As Analysts Divided On Q3 Reporting Season: What's On Investors' Radar?
Pfizer, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday
Americans Face Historic Lack Of Affordability In Housing Market, Data Shows
Crypto
Dogecoin's Path To $1: Analyst Sees This Critical Breakthrough As Bull Run Trigger
Swiftie Lift For Shiba Inu? SHIB Burn Rate Rockets 270% As 'Eras Tour' Accepts Meme Crypto Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Payments
Australia Tightens Grip On Cryptocurrencies Exchanges With New Regulatory Reforms
Musk-Inspired Meme Coin Dogelon Mars Surges 7% To Leave Dogecoin, Shiba Inu In The Dust
MetaMask Abracadabra: DeFi Wallet's Temporary Removal From Apple's App Store Baffles Users
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed Amid Political, Economic Uncertainty: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Rising To This Level Despite 'Ultra Boring' Weekends
US Politics
Trump Blitzes Past GOP Rivals DeSantis And Haley With Over $24M Fundraising Haul In Q3, Maintains Lead In Polls
GOP Congressman Slams Fellow Republicans Over Jim Jordan's 'Dumbest' Support Strategy For Speaker Nominee: 'Come On People, Everybody's Got To Grow Up'
Mike Turner, Who Backs Jim Jordan, Says House May Need A Deal With Democrats If GOP Won't Unite For New Speaker: 'A Deal Will Have To Be Done'
Ron DeSantis Campaign Shifts Strategy to Address Concerns of High Burn Rate Among Donors
Trump Calls Bill Barr, Mitt Romney And Paul Ryan 'Losers': 'Republicans Eat Their Young'
Biden's Campaign War Chest Surpasses Entire Republican Field, Doubling Donald Trump's: 'We're In A Very Strong Position'
World Politics
Team Biden Moves to Close Loopholes In AI Chip Export Regulations To China
Russian President To Meet Xi Jinping In China, Marking A Rare Overseas Visit
Lindsey Graham Threatens Iran To Step Back Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'If You Escalate This War, We're Coming For You'
US Economy
Israel-Hamas Conflict
Ivanka's Damage Control? Trump's Daughter Plugs 'Timely' Jared Kushner Talk On Israel-Hamas As Ex-President Faces Flak For Harsh Remarks
Palestinian Leader Voices Criticism of Hamas, Official News Agency Later Retracts Controversial Remarks
FBI Director Warns Of Possible Terrorist Attacks In US Amid Hamas Assault On Israel: 'Stay Vigilant'
Intelligence Reports On Hamas Failed To Reach Biden Before Attack Occurred
Investors Are Running To These Assets Amid The Israel-Hamas Conflict
Tech
These Two Costly iPhone 15 Pro Max Upgrades Have Made It 12% Pricier To Make Than 14 Pro Max
Apple Rumored To Launch New iPads This Week, iPad Air To Get The M2 Chip Boost
Apple's Rumored Cheaper Vision Pro To Cost $2000 Less — But It Might Come Without These Features
Electric Vehicle
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Boasts How FSD Drove Him Around Austin Festival Crowds With 'No Interventions Required'
Elon Musk Laughs As Tesla Investor Admires 'Cute Couple' Rivian R1T And Cybertruck: 'Very Obvious Which One Is The Man'
Tesla Sets Sights On South America: Chile Job Posting Hints At Big Moves
Consumer
Communication
Financials
KKR & Flerie Form New Platform To Drive Specialized Pharma Services, Invest In Munich-Based Coriolis Pharma
Healthcare
Starpax's Cancer Technology Looks To Address A Major Problem That Chemotherapy And Immunotherapy Haven't Solved For A Century
