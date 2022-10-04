U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,790.93
    +112.50 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,316.32
    +825.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,176.41
    +360.97 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.77
    +66.90 (+3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.32
    -0.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.12
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0157 (+1.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0145 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1240
    -0.4960 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,290.53
    +756.68 (+3.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    460.91
    +15.47 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Tesla is now building Model 3 and Model Y vehicles without ultrasonic sensors

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Tesla is removing ultrasonic sensors from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, the next step in CEO Elon Musk's plan to only use cameras and software to support its advanced driver assistance system and other active safety features.

Starting this month, all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles built for North America, Europe, the Middle East and Taiwan will no longer include the 12 ultrasonic sensors typically found on the front and rear bumpers of its vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors, which measure distance by using ultrasonic waves, are generally used as proximity sensors to support anti-collision safety systems, particularly in low-speed applications like parking.

Tesla announced the changes about 17 months after it said it would remove radar from its vehicles.

The decision to eschew radar or ultrasonics is a contrarian approach to the rest of the industry, which is adding, not removing, sensors from its vehicles to support ADAS.

Automakers typically use a combination of radar and cameras — and now even lidar — to provide the sensing required to deliver ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, which matches the speed of a car to surrounding traffic, as well as lane keeping and automatic lane changes.

Tesla began its so-called Tesla Vision plan in 2021, when it removed radar from Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made in North America, followed by Model S and Model X in 2022. Earlier this year, Tesla expanded that to include Model Y and Model 3 vehicles sent to customers in Europe and the Middle East.

Tesla said the removal of ultrasonic sensors (or USS) will begin with Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. In 2023, it will include Model S and Model X vehicles.

The company said it is also launching a "vision-based occupancy network" that is used in Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software — the $15,000 package that augments Autopilot and is not self-driving — to replace the inputs generated by USS. Tesla claims this approach improves Autopilot, giving it longer-range visibility and the ability to identify and discern different objects.

Tesla said that initially any vehicle delivered to customers without USS will have limited or inactive features such as park assist and summon, which allows a person to move their vehicle forward or back via the Tesla app. Those features will eventually be restored via over-the-air software updates, the company said.

Recommended Stories

  • Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge

    Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. Last to know: VideoLAN, maker of the popular media player VLC, sent a legal notice to some of India’s ministries alleging that they banned its website without informing the company it was going to do so. It’s here, it’s here!: The Google iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are starting to roll out, enabling users to put widgets on the Lock Screen of their iPhone, Sarah writes.

  • Jury picked in trial related to Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot

    A jury was seated Tuesday in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The selection process lasted two days as a judge and lawyers in Jackson, Michigan, tried to weed out people who had personal conflicts — vacation, child care, work — or showed a potential for bias. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for a terrorist act.

  • Fed could 'back off' after Tuesday's job data -strategist

    STORY: EDITORS NOTE: QUALITY AS INCOMINGU.S. job openings fell by the most in nearly 2-1/2 years in August, suggesting that the labor market was starting to cool as the economy grapples with higher interest rates aimed at dampening demand and taming inflation.Despite the fifth month of decreases in job openings this year reported by the Labor Department in its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday, vacancies remained above 10 million for the 14th straight month.

  • Ford Climbs on Surging Demand for F-150 Lightning Pickup, Other EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. rose after the carmaker’s latest quarterly sales results showed growing demand for its lineup of electric vehicles, including the flagship F-150 Lightning plug-in pickup.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Da

  • Ford’s EV Sales Nearly Tripled in September. The Stock Is Surging.

    Ford Motor   sales fell 9% in September but electric-vehicle sales almost tripled with the auto maker’s F-150 Lightning remaining the best-selling EV pickup truck in the U.S. Within that, car sales rose 24% and SUVs ticked up 0.9%, but trucks tumbled 18% to 68,299. Despite the sales dip, Ford (ticker: F) said demand was strong with retail orders for 2023 model year vehicles up 244% over 2022 models, at a total of 197,000 vehicle orders.

  • Ford Makes Huge EV Sales Progress (Tesla Still Has a Big Lead)

    Manufacturer recalls of electric vehicles aren't discouraging consumers from continuing to buy EVs as sales continue to rise. The earlier recall hasn't affected Tesla sales, and the latest one mostly likely won't hurt either. Ford in June issued a safety recall on 48,924 of its Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles for a software update to prevent overheating of the vehicles' high-voltage battery main contactors.

  • Ford September sales fall as drop in trucks offsets near tripling in EVs, but stock jumps over 5%

    Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday that September U.S. vehicles sales fell 8.9% from a year ago to 142,644 vehicles, as a big drop in truck sales offset a near tripling in electric vehicle sales. The auto maker's stock charged up 5.3% in morning trading, after rallying 2.4% on Monday to bounce off Friday's two-month low. Ford said September truck sales dropped 18.3% to 68,299, as F-Series sales sank 26.6% to 46,338 vehicles. Sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales increased 0.9% to 70,887, as sales of the Es

  • Tesla's a 'key stock in everyone’s ESG portfolio.' So why is that so controversial?

    Tesla (TSLA) stock could get a lift from ESG asset managers — if only they could agree on the company's status.

  • GM outsells Toyota in U.S. as industry braces for brakes on demand

    General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to supply disruptions, combined with a preference for personal transport, has seen consumers willing to shell out more money, largely protecting profits at automakers and auto dealers who have pulled back on discounts. GM said it sold 555,580 vehicles in the quarter through September, 24% higher than last year when inventory shortages hit sales.

  • Honda sales down again, but CR-V shines and supply chain improving

    Honda Motor Co. reported its best U.S. sales since May — but the results still lag the previous year.

  • U.S. auto sales fall slightly in Q3, but GM is a bright spot

    U.S. new vehicle sales fell slightly in the third quarter, even though some automakers reported improvement in September. But there are warning signs consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning.

  • China EV Sales: Nio Takes Q3 Crown But Startup Rival Li Auto Beats Guidance, LI Stock Rallies

    BYD sales nearly tripled in Q3. Nio China EV sales hit a record and Li Auto beat target, both fueled by new models.

  • Ford’s U.S. Sales Fell 9% in September

    The auto maker said U.S. sales of trucks, which made up nearly half of its U.S. monthly sales, dropped more than 18%, offsetting a surge in sales of its electric vehicles.

  • Ford (F) Invests $700M in Kentucky & Unveils F-Series Pickup

    Ford's (F) recent announcement of a whopping $700 million investment in Kentucky will boost employment and new vehicle upgrades. The new '23 F-Series Pickup Truck will be built at its Kentucky plant.

  • Toyota Shares Pop On 17% Growth In US September Sales

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) reported U.S. September 2022 sales of 179,050 vehicles, up 17.1% on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus September 2021. September 2022 sales of electrified vehicles (EV) totaled 35,419, representing nearly 20% of total monthly sales. For Q3, the automaker's sales in the U.S. fell 7.1% Y/Y to 526,017 vehicles. EV sales for the quarter totaled 111,713, representing 21.2% of total year-to-date sales. Sales in Toyota division shot up 20.8% in September, wh

  • General Motors EV Bolt Sales Set a Record

    GM delivered 14,709 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles in the third quarter, more than doubling the year-to-date Bolt total to 22,012 units. GM is increasing Bolt production to meet demand.

  • Rivian Stock Is Climbing After Confirming 2022 Production Guidance

    Rivian says it believes it is on track to produce 25,000 vehicles this year, in line with previous guidance.

  • 6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'

    “This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement

  • Manhattan’s EV-Charging Sites Now Outnumber Gas Stations 10 to 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Charging an electric car in Manhattan takes a little work — but it’s already much easier than finding a gas station.The borough has about 320 publicly accessible charging locations, according to data from the US Department of Energy, compared with just 29 remaining gas stations, according to the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. In other words, Manhattan’s EV-charging sites now outnumber its gas stations more than 10 to one. Gas stations still dominate citywide

  • Why This New EV Stock Won't Be the Next Tesla

    Motorcycle giant Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) completed the spinoff of its electric motorcycle business this week following LiveWire Group's (NYSE: LVWR) reverse merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. For investors interested in the EV market, LiveWire represents a unique way to invest in the space in that it's the first publicly traded electric motorcycle company. While there is a lot of potential for electrified bikes, LiveWire is going to be a tough sell no matter what.