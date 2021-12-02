U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.75
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,119.00
    +117.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,820.50
    -49.25 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,152.70
    +6.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.32
    -0.25 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.00
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.44
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.92
    +2.73 (+10.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3318
    +0.0041 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.7960
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,419.75
    -816.88 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,439.23
    -29.85 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,101.44
    -67.24 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,753.37
    -182.25 (-0.65%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims: Economists expect claims to rise after reaching 52-year low last week

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the resutls

Tesla is now selling a $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Tesla hasn't yet shipped the Cybertruck, or the full-size Cyberquad that made a splashy debut at the introduction of its Blade Runner-esque pickup truck, but you can get a mini Cyberquad designed for the kiddos starting in 2-4 weeks if you order one right now from its website.

The Tesla 'Cyberquad for Kids' is available to purchase on Tesla's site for $1,900 — a steep price relative to your average Power Wheels, but the lowest-priced vehicle in Tesla's existing lineup by far. And the Cyberquad's materials are a cut above your average battery electric kid car, with a "full steel frame," along with cushioned seating and fully adjustable suspension.

It may be the cheapest Tesla you can buy, but it's also the most limited when it comes to range: You'll get up to around 15 miles on a full charge, which takes five hours to wooer up, according to the company. It's also not going to break any land speed records, with a speedometer that tops out at 10 mph (which you can limit to a max of 5 mph for safety if desired). That's still plenty fast for a kid's ride-on vehicle, which is probably why Tesla labels this one as designed for kids at least 8 and up, with a max weight of 150 lbs.

The Cyberquad for Kids is only available in the U.S. for now, and Tesla doesn't guarantee delivery in time for Christmas though this would be an impressive thing to unwrap under the tree (better than a whistle).

Meanwhile, the actual Cybertruck that inspired it is delayed to the end of 2022, and it's still unclear if the full-size Cyberquad will arrive then, though Elon Musk has suggested it'll ship alongside the all-electric pickup in the past.

Recommended Stories

  • This Terrific Opportunity Could Supercharge AMD Stock in the Long Run

    The chipmaker's new win in the automotive space could unlock a tremendous opportunity in a fast-growing market.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday after a prominent Wall Street analyst noted that the company's electric Mustang Mach-E is on track to outsell a key rival in 2021. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Ford's shares were up about 5.1% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas noted that Ford sold 21,703 Mustang Mach-Es in the U.S. through October.

  • Jay Leno: Tesla is ‘probably 8-10 years ahead in battery technology’ compared to competitors

    Fans and onlookers have seen Jay Leno riding around the streets of LA in his priceless Lamborghini Miura, a diminutive classic Saab, or even one of his steam-powered contraptions. But you may not have realized is that Leno is actually big fan of electric vehicles.

  • The Scramble for EV Battery Metals Is Just Beginning

    Global miners have an opportunity to sell ESG-friendly natural resources to the automotive and energy industries, but it will require investment.

  • A Hertz customer’s ‘very bad’ car rental experience goes viral: ‘It was extortion’

    A law professor posts a five-page complaint against Hertz on Twitter, claiming the company broke its contract and was 'extorting' her. She got a full refund.

  • 2 EV Stocks I Would Buy Before Rivian

    Going by traditional metrics, the valuations of electric vehicle (EV) stocks don't make sense right now. The latest example of this trend is Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), whose mega IPO has garnered lots of attention from investors. Two top reasons to like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) from a product standpoint are the industry-leading range its vehicles can reach on a single charge and the attractive designs of its vehicles.

  • McDonald’s Struggles to Fix Its Massive Methane Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- With a sprawling empire of 39,000 restaurants in 119 countries, McDonald’s Corp. serves more beef than any other restaurant chain on the planet — between one to two percent of the world’s total. Selling hundreds of hamburgers every second has entrenched the fast-food giant as an outsized contributor to climate change. Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map DebateChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting Ame

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Towing Apparently Drains Pickup's Battery Faster Than Expected?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as it mulls expansion plans on the heels of a monster IPO? The EV startup trades as RIVN.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy With Partnership To Expand European Footprint?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, expands European reach with Spanish partnership. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy?

    Having delivered less than 200 vehicles so far, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) sports a market capitalization of roughly $100 billion. As has been widely covered in the media, the company's market cap exceeds that of General Motors or Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Founded in 2009, Rivian entered the EV market with a five-passenger pickup truck, R1T, and started deliveries in September this year.

  • Man comes face-to-face with great white shark

    A diver in Hawaii comes face-to-face with a 15-foot great white shark while filming his dive underwater.

  • Renault expects $1.1 billion revenue from new recycling business

    Renault said on Tuesday that its yet-to-launch recycling business could generate an extra one billion euros ($1.13 billion) in revenue by the end of the decade. "These activities will generate 200 million (euros) in turnover from 2025", Renault Chief Executive Luca de Meo told reporters at a former car production plant in the town of Flins, near Paris, which it is repurposing for the recycling and reconditioning of used vehicles and components. The reinvention of the site, which will continue to assemble the electric Zoe and Nissan Micra models for a few years, was one of the core elements of Renault's 2020 restructuring plan, with which the French carmaker aims to hike profitability.

  • India's biggest car dealer Popular plans $100 million listing - source

    Popular Vehicles & Services, India's biggest auto dealer, is planning a $100 million listing next year, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said. Papers filed in August with India's markets regulator seeking approval for its listing show the dealer plans to raise $20 million by issuing new shares. Those funds have been earmarked to acquire smaller cash-strapped dealers in India and expand Popular's repairs and services business, Naveen Philip, a shareholder and member of Popular's founding family, told Reuters.

  • 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Restomod With Shelby 427 Power

    This show-quality restomod is Marti Report approved!

  • Nio, Li Auto stocks gain after rising November sales

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. and Li Auto rise following the China-based EV makers' rising November sales.

  • Ford, GM race to brag 'We're Number 3!' in electric vehicle market

    General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are revving up their century old rivalry, this time over which will sell more electric vehicles by 2025. But with Tesla ensconced as the global EV leader and the Volkswagen Group mounting a $100 billion-plus challenge, GM and Ford are racing for third place, at best. As the biggest Detroit carmakers struggle to escape from Tesla's shadow, the Motown matchup is like two football teams slugging it out using very different playbooks.

  • Here's Your First Look at the S-Class-Fighting 2023 Genesis G90

    The car that launched Genesis is back with all new looks and a long-wheelbase model.

  • Nissan turns to Sunderland sunshine to power electric car factory

    Nissan is planning a solar farm at its Sunderland plant big enough to power production of its battery-driven Leaf cars destined for sale in Europe.

  • 2022 Chevy Silverado gets revised engine lineup

    Seems Chevrolet isn't finished rejigging the fully refreshed 2022 Silverado pickup, with GM Authority reporting the automaker is swapping some engine options around on Trail Boss trims. At the moment, the Custom Trail Boss trim comes standard with the 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that was upgraded to offer 310 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a massive increase of 92 lb-ft over the 2021 version of the engine. Based on the engine price differential on the LT trim, checking the diesel box could add about $2,400 to the MSRP of the Custom Trail Boss.

  • GM cites improved chip supply in raising financial guidance

    Citing an improved supply of automotive computer chips, General Motors raised its financial guidance on Wednesday and said it expects to return to a normal production rate by the end of next year. Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told investors on a virtual chat with Credit Suisse that the company has seen improvement in the fourth quarter on costs and sales volume as demand for its vehicles remains strong. Nearly all automakers, including GM, have been hit by a global semiconductor shortage, which began late last year when chipmakers shifted production to consumer electronics after auto plants were closed due to the pandemic.