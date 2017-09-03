Tesla offers huge savings on the Model S and Model X if you’re okay with buying a showroom model

According to a report from Electrek, Tesla just a few days ago began emailing interested buyers about the potential to save big if they opt to purchase a showroom car. Presumably, Tesla’s motivation here is to boost sales before the September quarter draws to a close. The move is altogether not that surprising because even though Tesla has managed to turn the auto industry on its head, investors at the end of the day remain preoccupied with how many cars Tesla manages to deliver each and every quarter.





And speaking of Tesla seeking to boost Model S and Model X sales, you may remember that some Tesla employees over the past few weeks have been pointing prospective Model 3 buyers towards the Model S, largely because new Model 3 orders may not even be fulfilled until 2020.

The email Tesla has been sending out to some individuals reads in part:

Hi [AmpedRealtor], I hope this email finds you well. I’m reaching out because we just announced an incentive on Model S and Model X P100D that I thought you may be interested in. We are offering showroom incentives up to $30,000 off the original configuration price. This means you can lease Model S P100D for $1,500/month and Model X P100D for $1,600/month with 10,000 miles per year. Alternatively we are offering .99% APR financing or a cash purchase with the discount. These incentives are available for deliveries by September 30th 2017. Lastly, we’ve reintroduced the Tesla Referral Program. You will receive a $1,000 credit towards the purchase of either a new Model S or Model X and Free Unlimited Supercharging. It would be my pleasure to help you explore the options for a new Model S or Model X. If you are interested we can schedule a time for a call or if it is more convenient we can communicate via email.

Note that the email specifically references Tesla’s performance models. Also of note, and as some on the Tesla Motors Club also observed, the deal Tesla is offering up here is unusually generous, which has prompted some to speculate that perhaps some new performance enhancements are on the horizon.

UPDATE: A Tesla spokesperson has issued the following statement:

Recently, an unauthorized and inaccurate email from a Tesla sales associate was circulated that directly contradicted Tesla’s sales principles. This email suggested that Tesla was offering a $30k showroom discount, when in fact we have a strict no negotiation and no discount policy. This has been true since we first started taking orders more than ten years ago, a fact we reaffirmed last year. There are zero exceptions to that policy: every Tesla customer pays the same amount for the same car, period. That is true for Elon, friends and family of the company, or anyone else. What the sales associate was referring to was not a discount on a new car from the factory. He was referring to a pricing adjustment that is made to test drive vehicles, service loaners, cars that had been damaged and then repaired, or old models, as these cars have wear and tear, mileage, or discontinued features. Naturally, the more miles, wear and tear, or discontinued features that a car has, the greater the pricing adjustment that is made. No Tesla customer ever has to be concerned about not getting a “good deal.” A “good deal” is code for how a company takes advantage of a customer. We don’t do “deals.” We treat everyone the same. This will never change, ever.

