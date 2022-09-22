U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

Tesla ordered to recall more than a million US cars

1
Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·1 min read
Tesla logo
Tesla logo

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers.

Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it is a safety-standards violation.

Tesla says a software update will fix the problem.

The world's largest electric-vehicle manufacturer has had repeated run-ins with federal safety regulators, whom chief executive Elon Musk calls "the fun police".

Previous recalls have been due to:

  • rear-view cameras

  • bonnet latches

  • seat-belt reminders

  • sound-system software

This latest covers all four Tesla models, specifically 2017-22 Model 3 sedans and some 2020-21 Model Y SUVs (sports utility vehicles), Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.

Tesla discovered the problem with the automatic windows during production testing in August.

Owners will be notified by letter, from15 November.

Company documents indicate vehicles made after 13 September already have the updated software needed to remedy the issue.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

